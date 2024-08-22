Inalfa Roof Systems Appoints Dave Winter as Regional President North America

VENRAY, The Netherlands, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inalfa Roof Systems, a global leader in automotive roof system design and manufacturing, announces the appointment of Dave Winter as Regional President for North America, effective immediately.

Dave Winter brings over 25 years of industry experience, having held key leadership roles in major automotive companies where he was instrumental in driving operational excellence, efficiency, and growth. At Inalfa, he will oversee operations at the company's North American facilities, collaborating closely with teams in the United States, Mexico, and across the global network.

With this appointment Inalfa underscores its commitment to strengthening its leadership and advancing its position in the global automotive market. The company is confident that Mr. Winter's leadership will help achieve its long-term goals in North America, supporting Inalfa's mission to be the first-choice partner in roof systems and integrated technologies.

"I am excited to join Inalfa Roof Systems and work with such a talented team. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation and driving our commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, we will continue delivering high-quality products that meet and exceed our customers' expectations," said Dave Winter, Regional President North America of Inalfa Roof Systems.

Prior to joining Inalfa, Mr. Winter held various executive positions in operations at automotive companies such as Lear and Faurecia. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Camaco-Amvian. He holds a Master degree in Business Administration obtained at the Keller Graduate School of Management in Illinois, United States.

About Inalfa Roof Systems

Inalfa Roof Systems is a global automotive roof systems manufacturer, based in Venray, The Netherlands, with factories and development centers in Europe, Northern America and Asia. With over 800 life patents and a global market share of approximately 25%, Inalfa delivers roof systems to almost every major car and truck manufacturer in the world. Since 2011 Inalfa Roof Systems is part of Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., one of the biggest suppliers of automotive parts in China. The strategic acquisition of Inalfa further diversifies BHAP's product portfolio, strengthens its R&D and marketing capabilities as well as its competitiveness. For more information, please visit www.inalfa.com.

