Inango Adds OpenSync Support for its Virtual Services Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inango Systems, an Israeli software company specializing in innovative solutions for communications systems, announced it has added OpenSync™ support to its Virtual Services solution. OpenSync™ is a multi-industry open source software initiative that provides a framework for open service curation, delivery, management and support.

"By adding OpenSync support to our Virtual Services solution we are able to significantly extend the number of end-user services for those customers using OpenSync enabled CPEs without the need for any CPE software upgrade," said Jonathan Masel, CEO and founder of Inango. "We are excited to support this important open source initiative in the industry."

Inango Virtual Services Launcher, a Service Orchestrator, allows Service Providers to add end-user services (Wi-Fi analysis, Wi-Fi management, IoT protection, SDWAN light and many more) to CPE devices without the need for any software changes on the device and in a fully automated way. The benefit is a significantly reduced time to market for new services, far better scale and maintenance procedures, resulting in huge cost savings - both up-front and on-going.

Next to OpenSync™, Virtual Services continues to support existing Openflow clients and its own Virtual Services client.

Virtual Services, taking the complexity and cost out of deploying end-user services.

About Inango

Inango Systems is an Israeli company specializing in software for communications solutions. Our work spans embedded system for Residential Gateways, especially OpenWrt and RDK-B and up to server-based virtualization and SDN controllers. We are contributing members to RDK-B, Yocto and ONF.

Inango's flagship product, Virtual Services, is a Service Orchestration platform that allows Service Providers to offer their subscribers a large range of end-user services with unparalleled efficiency. Based on modern virtualization technologies, it slashes time and cost in the deployment of these services, saving the Providers huge costs while offering their subscribers unmatched choice and flexibility.

About OpenSync™

OpenSync™ is a carrier-grade open-source software which covers layers from just above the drivers within a device, to the connection to the cloud within that device. It is responsible for translating Cloud management commands to the hardware driver calls and reports to the Cloud state and telemetry in a mesh multi-AP Wi-Fi network, please visit: https://www.opensync.io

