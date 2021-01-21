INAP Appoints Warren Greenberg as Vice President of US Sales

RESTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INAP, a global provider of performance-driven, secure enterprise hybrid infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Warren Greenberg as Vice President of US Sales. In this role, Greenberg will be responsible for leading INAP's national field sales organization, field territory development and generating net-new revenue growth across INAP's solution portfolio.

Greenberg joins INAP from Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink), where he served as the Vice President/General Manager for one of the largest regions in North America, helping to drive Lumen's transformation into an enterprise technology platform provider. He steered global sales and account development efforts, enabling clients to capitalize on emerging solutions and accelerate digital transformation. He also formerly worked in a leadership position at Verizon.

"Warren joins INAP at an exciting and pivotal time for our organization, and I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Joe Corvaia, Chief Revenue Officer of INAP. "His proven track record of creating performance-driven sales cultures that establish accountability for long-term success will be instrumental to INAP's revenue growth, and ultimately, our success as a leading provider of global enterprise hybrid infrastructure solutions."

Greenberg is an accomplished, forward-thinking and goal-oriented leader with over 25 years of experience leading global sales teams. Prior to his tenure with Lumen and Verizon, Greenberg held multiple leadership roles, serving as a strategic partner and leader across pre-sales engineers, sales support, base management, sales operations, service delivery, service assurance and field marketing.

"Digital-driven IT transformations are never a straight shot to the cloud, which is why there is a growing and universal need for high-performance, flexible hybrid infrastructure solutions among enterprise organizations," said Greenberg. "What drew me to INAP – and what separates it from the pack – is the team's commitment to matching its multi-platform cloud and modern colocation solutions to the business objectives of each customer, all the while empowering customers to move workloads between platforms via the industry's best spend portability solution."



For more information on INAP and its hybrid infrastructure solutions, visit www.INAP.com

About INAP

INAP is a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, enabling technology leaders to simplify their cloud journeys and accelerate innovation. INAP's expansive suite of multi-platform cloud, modern data center, optimized network and intelligent managed services solutions help businesses flexibly and reliably move workloads to the right destination at the right time—reducing risk and maximizing value. For more information, visit www.inap.com.

