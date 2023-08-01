INAP Completes Recapitalization of Stand-Alone Cloud Business

News provided by

Internap Holding LLC

01 Aug, 2023, 19:01 ET

Exits process with reduced debt and enhanced liquidity to accelerate growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internap Holding LLC ("INAP" or "the Company") today announced that it has completed its restructuring and emerged from the Chapter 11 process as a clean stand-alone cloud business with a growth-oriented capital structure.

The Company is proud to complete this important step in its transformation to become a better, faster cloud business, with a strong emphasis on its bare metal platform. To support this next phase, INAP has received a significant capital infusion from its current investors to modernize its server fleet and network infrastructure, increase automation, enhance product offerings and improve customer experience.

"INAP has successfully recapitalized the business and is well positioned to leverage our top-tier service offerings. Our core cloud business now stands upon a financial structure that matches the strength of our solutions and skilled support. As we look to the future, we are excited to continue working with new and existing clients and providing the services and solutions they have come to rely on," said Michael Sicoli, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate the continued support of our investors throughout this exciting transformation."

About INAP
INAP is a global provider of secure, performance-oriented infrastructure built to serve enterprises and digital innovators alike. We bring together interconnected bare metal, security, and data protection services on a single technology platform to support customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 11 metropolitan markets, including 8 in the US, 2 in Europe and 1 in Asia. For more information, visit www.INAP.com.

Media Contacts:
Rachel Chesley / Jennifer E. Mercer
[email protected] 

SOURCE Internap Holding LLC

Also from this source

INAP Commences Recapitalization of Stand-Alone Cloud Business

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.