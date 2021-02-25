INAP Names Monique Stone VP of Channel and Alliances, Announces New Partner Program

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INAP, a global provider of performance-driven, secure enterprise hybrid infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Monique Stone as Vice President of Channel and Alliances, as well as the details of its 2021 channel partner program.

An executive with more than 15 years of experience in IT infrastructure solutions, Stone will head day-to-day operations and strategy of INAP's global channel and alliance program. Stone joins INAP from Unitas Global, where she served as Vice President of Channel and Alliances. Previously, she held business development and channel leadership positions at Zayo Group and served as CEO of Esha IT Solutions.

WATCH: INAP's Joe Corvaia and Monique Stone discuss new Channel Program

"We are very pleased to have Monique join the INAP team at a time when channel partners are becoming an increasingly essential resource for enterprises and digital innovators charting their cloud transformation strategies," said Joe Corvaia, Chief Revenue Officer of INAP. "INAP is doubling down on its commitment to our partners and our overall support of the channel in 2021. With Monique's proven track record of building creative, mutually beneficial channel programs, we are well-positioned to be an integral part of our partners' revenue growth as they build their cloud practices and capitalize on the market opportunity."

The 2021 INAP Channel Program features a tiered incentive and engagement framework based on a partner's aggregate monthly recurring revenue. Benefits of the program include joint marketing activities, structured training programs led by INAP's expert hybrid solutions architects, and executive engagement. All partner tiers include aggressive financial incentives and monthly residual commissions.

"Enterprises across the globe will be accelerating their cloud journeys in 2021, and as a result, channel partners have an incredible opportunity to both solve increasingly complex challenges for end users and diversify their revenue streams," said Stone. "I'm thrilled to be joining a hybrid infrastructure leader that not only values channel investment, but backs it up with a flexible, high-performance solutions portfolio that will make partners look like rock stars in the eyes of their customers."



For more information about INAP's Channel Program, or to become a partner, contact:

[email protected]

About INAP

INAP is a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, enabling technology leaders to simplify their cloud journeys and accelerate innovation. INAP's expansive suite of enterprise cloud, modern data center, optimized network and intelligent managed services solutions help businesses flexibly and reliably move workloads to the right destination at the right time—reducing risk and maximizing value. For more information, visit www.inap.com.

