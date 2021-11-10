INAP Unveils Industry's First 'High-Performance Guarantee'

RESTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INAP, a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, today announced its industry-leading "High-Performance Guarantee," a program developed to ensure the agility and flexibility required to meet ever changing technology needs.

Businesses today face extraordinary risk and change while balancing the complexity of enterprise IT and digital innovation. Organizations cannot afford to get locked into inflexible IT infrastructure that is not capable of scaling and adapting to market trends, unforeseen events or evolving customer expectations. INAP is offering the industry's first three-layered guarantee to ensure future-proof IT strategy. The High-Performance Guarantee program combines spend portability, expert advisement and a satisfaction guarantee to minimize risk and drive innovation.

Spend Portability: INAP customers can switch geographic locations and infrastructure solutions – dollar for dollar – at any time to adapt to changing needs. Expert Advisement: INAP customers can vet their infrastructure strategy with an ecosystem of experts that includes thought leaders from strategic vendors and industry analysts as well as the experienced INAP team. High-Performance Guarantee: INAP customers who sign a contract with an initial term of three years or longer will have the ability to reduce or terminate their services at any time without early termination fees if INAP fails to meet the agreed performance expectations.

"With so much turmoil in the market today, businesses need a partner who stands by its service capabilities and helps them find the right infrastructure solutions for both immediate and future needs," said Mike Sicoli, President and CEO of INAP. "Our High-Performance Guarantee program helps de-risk IT strategy by allowing customers to switch solutions and move spend as circumstances change. In addition, we are so confident in our ability to deliver services at the highest levels of performance that we'll allow customers to terminate their contracts without early termination fees if we can't meet their expectations."

The High-Performance Guarantee is another step in INAP's mission to enable customers to drive world-changing innovation by leveraging trusted hybrid infrastructure solutions, expert advisors and superior support. INAP combines interconnected modern data centers, bare metal cloud and managed services on a single technology platform to deliver customers a competitive infrastructure advantage with the flexibility to reduce risk and maximize value.

To learn more about INAP's capabilities, and for applicable terms and conditions, visit www.inap.com.

About INAP

INAP is a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, enabling technology leaders to simplify their cloud journeys and accelerate innovation. INAP's expansive suite of bare metal cloud, modern data center, optimized network and security solutions help businesses flexibly and reliably move workloads to the right destination at the right time to maximize the results of their IT strategy. For more information, visit www.inap.com.

