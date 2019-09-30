Inari Agriculture Selects L7 Informatics' Enterprise Science Platform to Unify Global Operations

Founded in 2016 by Flagship Pioneering, Inari aims to substantially reduce plant breeding time and cost. The company unites biological and data sciences to provide its scientists with unprecedented capabilities to create new crops better suited for local environments. Working with independent seed companies to deliver its technology, Inari's approach will allow growers to use less land, water, fertilizers and other inputs to feed the growing global population.

Earlier in February 2019, Inari expanded its research footprint to Europe, with the opening of a laboratory in Ghent, Belgium. While this expansion provides Inari access to advanced resources and talent in one of the world's premier hubs for plant research, it also created a need to synchronize its research operations.

Inari selected L7's Enterprise Science Platform ("ESP") to support its rapidly growing global business operations, starting with its Cambridge, MA, West Lafayette, IN and Ghent, Belgium facilities. ESP will be deployed to support Inari's end-to-end research processes: from early stage R&D all the way through development.

ESP's highly flexible and configurable process engine will support standardizing processes globally while providing flexibility to local teams to still build custom workflows without need of any programming.

"We are honored and humbled to work with Inari," shared Vasu Rangadass, President & CEO of L7 Informatics. "We are confident that the ESP platform will provide the data Integrity and process automation capabilities to enable Inari to realize their vision to reintroduce nature's genetic diversity and creating novel seeds to help feed the growing global population using less water and fertilizer."

About Inari

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari partners with independent seed producers, using its unique computational and genetic toolbox to introduce high performing plant varieties that improve the economic and environmental realities of production agriculture. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional sites in West Lafayette, Indiana, and Ghent, Belgium, Inari has a growing team of over 120 employees. The company was honored as a 2019 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. To learn more, visit Inari.com or follow us on Twitter @inari_ag.

About L7 Informatics

L7 Informatics, provides software and services that enable synchronized solutions for scientific research and development. L7's Enterprise Science Platform (ESP) is a scientific information management (SIM) solution that enables crop science companies to connect wet lab, greenhouses, sequencing and analytical processes with instruments and software systems to accelerate research and drive organizational efficiency. For more information, visit www.L7informatics.com

To learn more about L7's Enterprise Science Platform, go to https://www.l7informatics.com/esp/

