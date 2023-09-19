Inari Appoints Lara Smith Weber as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Inari

19 Sep, 2023, 11:35 ET

The SEEDesignTM company names new CFO to support ongoing growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari today announced that Lara Smith Weber has been named chief financial officer, effective October 1. Smith Weber currently serves as CFO for ONWARD Medical, a medical technology company, and brings more than 20 years of experience in finance, accounting, and strategy for publicly traded life science and telecommunications entities in the US and Europe. 

"Inari continues to expand operations in order to help build a more sustainable food system and meet the demands of our customers. Lara is clearly the right financial leader to help manage this period of rapid growth," said Ponsi Trivisvavet, chief executive officer at Inari. "She brings a wealth of experience that will support our clear and predictable pathway to profitability."

Before joining Onward, Smith Weber worked in a variety of financial leadership roles at MorphoSys AG including US CFO and Senior VP Controlling and Corporate Finance, where she led its Nasdaq IPO. Smith Weber has also held leadership roles with Telefonica Germany and worked for Booz Allen Hamilton consulting firm. Lara holds a BA in German studies, a BS and MSc in electrical engineering from Stanford University, and an MBA from IMD in Switzerland.

"I am inspired by Inari's mission to make a meaningful impact on global sustainability and food supply by using cutting-edge technology," said Smith Weber. "I look forward to supporting the company through this exciting time of rapid growth and joining a distinguished group of industry leaders."

Smith Weber will be based in Inari's headquarters in Cambridge, Mass. and replaces Stuart Brown who has been serving as an advisor since leaving the role of CFO earlier in the year.

About Inari
Inari, the SEEDesign™ company, makes seeds that address the world's needs, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a more sustainable, nature-positive food system. Through a combination of AI-powered predictive design and a pioneered multiplex gene editing toolbox, the company is unlocking the full potential of seed to bring step-change products to market. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari is based in Cambridge, Mass., with additional sites in West Lafayette, Ind., and Ghent, Belgium. Inari is a growing team of more than 230 employees, leveraging AI and multiplex gene editing technology to meet the food system needs of the future. To learn more, visit Inari.com.

