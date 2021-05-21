Inari Broadens Access to Soybean Genetics Through Collaboration with Mertec and MS Technologies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari, the SEEDesignTM company, announced a strategic collaboration with Mertec, LLC and M.S. Technologies, LLC that enables access to a genetic base from Stine's industry-leading soybean breeding program to accelerate the development of unique and competitive products.

"Our ability to increase genetic diversity using predictive design and advanced multiplex gene editing technologies all starts with a strong genetic base," said Ponsi Trivisvavet, chief executive officer at Inari. "While we continue to bolster our proprietary genetic pool, we are committed to pursuing partnerships that can broaden the positive impact of our technologies and maximize the productivity of the products available to farmers. We're excited about the opportunity this collaboration provides to continue unlocking the untapped potential in seed."

Inari's SEEDesign™ platform is working to provide a 20% yield boost per acre for soybeans. With a diverse genetic base, Inari can harness the power of artificial intelligence and gain a true understanding of the complexities and opportunities of nature. From sequence to phenotype to field performance, data science and software engineering are used to power the platform to drive Inari's advanced multiplex gene editing technology.

Collaborative partnerships continue to be a key focus for Inari as the company looks to apply its technology to more crops and geographies.

Inari is embracing diversity to build a new, more sustainable food system using unsurpassed technology to unlock the full potential of seed. Through its SEEDesign™ platform, Inari unlocks new possibilities to bring step-change products to market. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional sites in West Lafayette, Indiana, and Ghent, Belgium, and a growing team of more than 180 employees. To learn more, visit Inari.com

