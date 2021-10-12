Inari Collaboration with Eden Enterprise Expands Access to Corn Genetics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari , the SEEDesign™ company, announced a strategic collaboration with Eden Enterprise, Inc. that enables access to Stine's elite corn breeding program to further advance the development of unique and competitive products.

"We see tremendous potential with gene editing for our corn and soybean breeding programs," said Harry Stine, president of Eden Enterprise. Stine's unique approach to corn breeding is driving rapid performance gains in the market and the collaboration announced today further builds on the agreement announced in May with the soybean breeding program.

"By continuing to expand our genetic base, we enable greater genetic diversity using our predictive design and multiplex gene editing technologies," said Ponsi Trivisvavet, chief executive officer at Inari. "Inari is committed to building nature-positive solutions that enhance productivity in order to build a more sustainable food system. Because of this commitment, we have built a unique technology platform."

Inari's SEEDesign™ platform is targeting to deliver a 10% yield boost per acre for corn while driving down the use of water and nitrogen by up to 40%. With a diverse genetic base, Inari harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to gain a true understanding of the complexities and opportunities of nature. From sequence to phenotype to field performance — data science and software engineering are used to power the platform to drive Inari's advanced multiplex gene editing technology.

Collaborative partnerships continue to be a key focus for Inari as the company looks to apply its technology to more crops and geographies.

About Inari

Inari is embracing diversity to build a new, more sustainable food system using unsurpassed technology to unlock the full potential of seed. Through its SEEDesign™ platform, Inari unlocks new possibilities to bring step-change products to market. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari is based in Cambridge, Mass., with additional sites in West Lafayette, Ind., and Ghent, Belgium, Inari is a growing team of more than 180 employees. To learn more, visit Inari.com

