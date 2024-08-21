Inari Grows Indiana Footprint, Accelerates Product Operations with $20 Million Expansion

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari today marked the grand opening of a new 42,000-square-foot facility in West Lafayette, Indiana. The $20 million expansion – Inari's largest to date – further accelerates the development and commercialization of higher-yielding seeds to meet market demand.

Through its SEEDesign™ technology platform, Inari combines AI-powered predictive design and advanced multiplex gene editing to develop step-change products that help ensure a thriving planet, food security and farmer well-being. West Lafayette is home to Inari's product development and commercial operations, bringing to life research conducted at the company's Cambridge, Massachusetts-based headquarters and Ghent, Belgium site.

"This expansion ushers in an exciting new phase for Inari as we scale up to deliver our breakthrough products to seed customers," CEO Ponsi Trivisvavet said. "Not only does it optimize and accelerate our operations, the expanded capacity and capabilities allow us to address more crops and crop varieties."

The expansion includes a more than doubling of the site's greenhouse facilities and state-of-the-art LED lighting and environmental controls, as well as additional office and warehouse space. It is expected to further grow Inari's West Lafayette employee base, which currently accounts for about half of the company's more than 300 team members worldwide.

About Inari

Inari, the SEEDesign™ company, develops seeds that address the world's needs, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a more sustainable, nature-positive food system. Through a combination of AI-powered predictive design and a cutting-edge multiplex gene editing toolbox, the company is unlocking the full potential of seed to bring step-change soybean, corn and wheat products to market. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari is based in Cambridge, Mass., with additional sites in West Lafayette, Ind., and Ghent, Belgium. Inari is a growing team of more than 300 employees working to solve the critical issues of climate change, food security and farmer profitability. To learn more, visit Inari.com.

