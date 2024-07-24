Inato Announces Formation of Innovation Board to Drive Clinical Research Advancements with Sites and Sponsors

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inato, the leading global clinical trials marketplace, proudly announces the formation of the Inato Innovation Board. This initiative brings together senior leaders from top pharmaceutical companies and research sites to foster collaboration and drive significant advancements in the clinical research ecosystem.

The inaugural members of the Inato Innovation Board include:

AbbVie : Bardia Akbari , VP of Development Operations, Oncology

: , VP of Development Operations, Oncology Eli Lilly : Teri Breedlove , Senior Director of Clinical Central Services and Innovation

: , Senior Director of Clinical Central Services and Innovation Sanofi : Kim Hawkins , Global Head of Clinical Project Operations

: , Global Head of Clinical Project Operations Pfizer : Brian Oat, Regional Intelligence Head

: Brian Oat, Regional Intelligence Head Amgen : Charisa Scott , Senior Manager, Patient Recruitment and Retention

: , Senior Manager, Patient Recruitment and Retention AstraZeneca : Michele Teufel , Senior Director of TA Strategy & Portfolio Delivery

: , Senior Director of TA Strategy & Portfolio Delivery Cerevel : Laura Whitmore , Senior Director of Clinical Operations, Oversight

: , Senior Director of Clinical Operations, Oversight Twoja Przychodnia Medical Center : Agata Bednarek , MD, PhD, Site Director; Jakub Jaszczak , Clinical Research Manager

: , MD, PhD, Site Director; , Clinical Research Manager BRCR Global : Vaneska Chacin , MD, Director Clinical Operations

: , MD, Director Clinical Operations Beautiful Minds Research : Gabriela Marinello , Chief Executive Officer

: , Chief Executive Officer Yuma Clinical Trials: Dan Sfera , Site Director and Co-Founder

The mission of the Inato Innovation Board is to deepen collaboration with community sites to unlock access to and increase the speed of clinical research. By driving innovative ideas and new technology, the board aims to foster a more transparent and efficient partnership between sites and sponsors.

"As long-time partners with Inato, joining the Inato Innovation Board is an incredible opportunity to further expand our collaboration and advance Sanofi's leadership in immunology," said Kim Hawkins of Sanofi. "By involving a diverse range of community sites, we can achieve our trial goals and improve representation, ultimately benefiting patients and advancing healthcare."

"I have always admired Inato's approach of flipping the traditional model and putting sites in the driver's seat," said Dan Sfera of Yuma Clinical Trials. "By giving sites a stronger voice in the clinical research process, we can ensure that trials are more inclusive, efficient, and ultimately more beneficial for patients. The Inato Innovation Board will deepen this collaboration, creating a more connected and effective clinical trial ecosystem."

"We are thrilled to launch the Inato Innovation Board, which represents a significant step forward in our mission to democratize access to clinical trials," stated Liz Beatty, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Inato. "The board was inspired by our history of co-creating innovative solutions with our pharma customers and site users that improve outcomes for everyone involved, setting new standards for the industry."

One of the board's key innovation areas will be leveraging artificial intelligence to empower clinical trial leaders and enhance site selection and patient enrollment.

About Inato

Inato is the leading global clinical trials marketplace that leverages technology to make clinical trials more accessible, inclusive, and efficient for patients, community-based clinical researchers, and pharmaceutical companies. By enabling community research sites to more efficiently and effectively participate in the right opportunities for them, Inato helps bring the right trials to patients — regardless of who they are or where they live. Inato is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. For more information, visit inato.com.

