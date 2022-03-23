Inato Appoints CSO Liz Beatty to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inato, the leading clinical trial platform for community sites, today announced the appointment of Liz Beatty to its Board of Directors. Beatty brings decades of experience in leadership and clinical trial management, along with over three years of hands-on experience serving as Inato's Chief Strategy Officer.

Since joining Inato in 2019, Beatty has focused on advancing the company's corporate strategy, driving commercial growth with sites and pharmaceutical companies, and establishing Inato's United States organization as the US General Manager. During this time, the company has formed key commercial relationships with more than half a dozen of the top-30 global pharmaceutical companies and added more than 1,300 community-research sites to its network.

"Liz's vision has been instrumental in shaping Inato's growth and pursuing our mission of bringing clinical trial access to patients around the globe," said Kourosh Davarpanah, CEO & Co-founder of Inato. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the Board, and I know her deep experience and insights will continue to be invaluable."

"As a thoughtful leader, Liz has spearheaded conversations on improving inclusivity in clinical trials and worked tirelessly to ensure Inato's platform is making a positive impact for underserved patients," said Nan Li, Inato Board member and Venture Partner at Obvious Ventures. "Her passion and unique perspective bring diverse experience and understanding to Inato's Board."

"I am honored to join Inato's Board of Directors," said Liz Beatty. "I truly appreciate the board's confidence and look forward to working with the team to continue driving Inato's mission forward at such a critical time for our industry."

Beatty has vast experience in trial planning, protocol management, and digital technology. Prior to joining Inato, she headed digital clinical trials at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where she led digital innovation efforts across Global Clinical Operations.

Inato is improving access to clinical research by enabling community-based investigators to bring the right trials to their patients, regardless of who they are or where they live. To do this, our platform connects global pharmaceutical companies with a broader range of research sites, while ensuring reliable high performance through collaborative, evidence-based enrollment planning, and ongoing support. By enabling community sites to select the right opportunities for them, we make trials more accessible, efficient, and inclusive.

