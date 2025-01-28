Inato Launches AI-Powered Patient Pre-Screening to Reduce Site Burden and Accelerate Enrollment

NEW YORK and PARIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inato , the leading platform for clinical trial access and inclusivity, today unveiled new capabilities to help research sites efficiently pre-screen patients for trial opportunities. The company's latest advancement integrates a series of artificial intelligence (AI) models into a unified agent that quickly and securely reviews patient records and assesses eligibility, transforming a historically time-consuming and cumbersome process for sites.

Patient enrollment is a major bottleneck for trials. It takes 25% longer today compared to five years ago –and growing trial complexity, larger trials, and increasing competition for participants threaten to exacerbate this problem. Recent developments in generative AI unlock new possibilities to overcome this challenge, alleviate site burden, and accelerate trial timelines.

Beginning today, research sites across the United States can use Inato's AI-enabled patient pre-screening feature to significantly streamline patient identification and review–with no EMR or CTMS integration required. Previously, evaluating just one patient record against one trial's inclusion and exclusion criteria could take hours. Now, Inato can assess patients in just minutes, and at a 95% accuracy rate–empowering site staff to make quick, informed decisions about who is eligible. Early users reported that Inato reduced their pre-screening times by more than 50%, and up to 90%.

"Patient recruitment is one of the biggest hurdles in clinical trials. Recent advances in AI reasoning enable sites to identify and review patients at scale–fundamentally changing how they approach this challenge," said Kourosh Davarpanah, Co-founder and CEO of Inato. "Sites can now focus their efforts on offering more trial options to more patients, accelerating enrollment timelines while enhancing access to research."

Inato assembled an AI agent to de-identify patient records, quickly determine which trials are relevant to each patient, and evaluate patients against inclusion and exclusion criteria to assess eligibility–accurately, at scale, and in compliance with HIPAA guidelines. This blend of models is capable of sophisticated medical reasoning and deduction, time-bound assessments, and understanding handwriting. For example, if a trial requires patients with a history of seizures, with ten in the last six months, with no more than a month in between incidences, the AI leverages a combination of mathematical analysis and medical understanding to create a simple, easily understandable assessment for sites in minutes.

Inato worked closely with both trial sponsors and research sites to build and pilot the new capabilities. The company continues to collaborate with organizations like Pantheon Clinical Research to expand these AI capabilities into areas like feasibility.

"Inato has completely transformed our patient pre-screening process," said Mari Livermore, Site Director and CEO at Pantheon Clinical Research. "Before, I often read through hundreds of pages to determine if one patient was eligible for one trial; now, Inato can pre-screen all of our patients for all of our trials in a fraction of the time. It's already saving us a ton of time, and we're just scratching the surface. Our ultimate vision is to use Inato across feasibility, applications, and pre-screening to accelerate our trial operations and take our site performance to the next level."

