Inato to Host Roundtables on Improving Clinical Trials Through New Approaches to Site Selection

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inato , the leading clinical trial platform for community sites, will be taking a deep dive into how flipping the traditional site selection model can help scientists get more diverse and representative information about how health interventions affect people. The roundtables are part of a full-day event, Clinical Operations Strategy Meeting East Coast 2022, at Le Meridian in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 18, 2022. The event will include top executives from companies including AstraZeneca, Biogen, Moderna, Roche, Sanofi, Novartis, and more.

The roundtables include:

How Flipping the Traditional Site Selection Model Brings Clinical Trials to the Patient

-Innovative approaches to gauging early site interest and finding the best sites for each trial

-Approaches to partnering with a broader range of community-based sites

-Insights from community site leaders who successfully partnered with large, global sponsors to enroll underserved patients

How Can Sponsors Confidently Partner with Community-Based Sites Without Added Risk

-Innovative approaches to site selection

-Approaches to partnering with community-based sites

-How early engagement and pre-vetted site applications can help build trust, reduce competition, and accelerate timelines

Historically, the top 5% of research sites have accounted for about 70% of trials, excluding a majority of the population from accessing medical innovation and limiting the results to a narrow set of populations. With an increasing awareness of individual, regional, socio-economic, ethnic, and gender variability of responses to medical interventions, increasing the diversity of patients in a clinical trial directly impacts the ability of pharmaceutical and other medical companies to apply their results to a broader range of individuals. Inato's platform has enabled sponsors to select sites all the way through the 99th percentile in more than 40 countries worldwide.

"Partnering with community leaders for clinical trials seems like an obvious way to get a more diverse population of patients, but identifying the right sites for a given trial can be very complex," says Kourosh Davarpanah, Inato's Co-founder and CEO, who will be presenting both topics together with Chief Strategy Officer, Liz Beatty. Due to the potential risks when expanding clinical trials into a larger range of community-based sites, Inato will host a second roundtable addressing how to build trust with communities and establish long-term partnerships to ensure the quality of the trials is not compromised even when working with a broader range of community sites.

"Diversity in clinical trials isn't just about social justice or equality; it's about health outcomes," said Beatty. "We know a person's physiology and genetic makeup can impact outcomes of medical interventions. That's why expanding clinical trials to include the populations who will ultimately use the treatment is so critical. Working with communities, sponsors benefit tremendously both in terms of expanding their markets and gaining higher-quality data about the effectiveness and safety of their treatments for a larger population."

About Inato

Inato is increasing access to clinical research by enabling community-based investigators to bring the right trials to their patients, regardless of who they are or where they live. To do this, our platform connects global pharmaceutical companies with a broader range of research sites while ensuring reliable high performance through collaborative, evidence-based enrollment planning and ongoing support. By enabling community sites to select the right opportunities for them, we make trials more accessible, efficient, and inclusive. For more information, visit inato.com .

