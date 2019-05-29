Inaugural 2019 VOICE Summit Awards Submission Deadline Extended to June 30, 2019

NEWARK, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VOICE Summit 2019 (VOICE 2019) organizers today announced that the 2019 VOICE Summit Awards submission deadline has been extended to June 30, 2019.

Recognized globally as the premier voice-first event, VOICE 2019 will convene more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands, and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice. With 150 breakout sessions, keynotes and executive panels, attendees are presented with firsthand access to the foremost pioneers behind breakthroughs in development, design, monetization, and user experience.

VOICE Summit Awards will go to individuals and organizations whose contributions to the emerging voice-tech community have advanced adoption and create new, innovative experiences. Applicants can self-nominate and may enter multiple projects or products for consideration in any of the program's twelve categories.

"These awards will showcase the foremost innovations in artificial intelligence and within the voice-first community," said VOICE Summit 2019 Conference Chairman, Pete Erickson. "The VOICE Summit Awards set a high standard that will drive the industry forward while nurturing the next generation of pioneers."

Winners will be announced at the 2019 VOICE Summit Awards Dinner on July 24, 2019 at The New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) and will honor innovators in the emerging voice tech community. Samsung Bixby and Microsoft Cortana will also be providing awards that evening; all winners will be featured on VOICESummit.ai.

To access the nomination applications or to learn more, visit https://www.voicesummit.ai/awards-entry. For questions about the nomination process, please email awards@modev.com.

About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

About VOICE Summit 2019:

VOICE is a multi-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The 2019 Summit will be held at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on July 22-25, 2019 and serve as a gathering place for more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across twelve different categories. Host Committee includes NJIT, City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Newark Community Economic Development Council.

Additionally, VOICE is working with corporate partners to ensure that more than 1000 students and professionals from traditionally marginalized groups in tech have scholarships to attend the event. This will include mentorships, career opportunities, educational experiences, networking and much more. Please visit www.voicesummit.ai.

