Inaugural 2020 Craft Beer Marketing Awards' "Crushie" Winners Announced in Virtual Awards Ceremony

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) is proud to announce a successful inaugural year and worldwide expansion of the program for 2021. This is the first awards program of its kind to celebrate the best marketing achievements in the craft brewing industry.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBMAs pivoted to a digital format from the original ceremony that was to take place during April's Craft Brewers Conference Week in San Antonio, TX. The 2020 CBMA "Crushie" winners were presented in a LIVE virtual ceremony on June 16, 2020 on Facebook and Zoom.

Winners of the CBMAs were announced among 32 categories and levels (Platinum, Gold, and Onyx) that were evaluated by a panel of over 100 industry-recognized judges. A total of 130 awards were presented to brewers, designers, and agencies from all across North America. Watch the presentation here.

In only its first year, the CBMAs received entries from nearly every state in the US, along with submissions from Mexico and Canada. View the full list of 130 winners at the 2020 CBMA Winners Page. Winning work can be viewed in the 2020 CBMA Winners Gallery.

Beverage marketers Jim McCune and Jackie DiBella developed the CBMAs for the purpose of honoring the best nationwide marketing achievements in the brewing industry. Breweries, their agencies, designers, and marketing partners were invited to enter their top work. Hillebrand is the presenting sponsor of the CBMAs.

"We're honored to have received so much interest in our first year with entries from both big and small breweries, and their agencies, all across North America," said DiBella. "There was a clear need for these awards to recognize the critical and increasing contribution that marketing efforts play in the competitive craft beer industry."

Additionally, the 2021 CBMAs are expanding and will accept entries from across the world in beer, hard seltzer, and cider. The program will also add more categories for entry. The 2021 CBMAs will launch in September 2020.

"We were so impressed with what was submitted this past year," added McCune. "We look forward to seeing even more amazing work next year from around the world!"

For more information and updates about the 2021 CBMAs, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com.

