Inaugural 4S Summit Presented by Aesthetic Success Offers Unparalleled Learning Experience in Park City, Utah, February 16, 2023

Exclusive Summit Created by Aesthetic Industry Experts Terri Ross and Izhak Musli and World Renowned Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Renato Saltz Helps Aesthetic Medicine Owners and Managers Master the Business of Aesthetics

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Renato Saltz, and international aesthetic industry experts Terri Ross and Izhak Musli have announced their exclusive, inaugural 4S Summit for aesthetic medicine business owners and managers in Park City, Utah, on February 16, 2023.

With new medical spas and plastic surgery practices opening every day and word of a looming recession, practice owners and managers need a precise blueprint with the right Strategies, Structure, System and Skills to strengthen their businesses.

While there are numerous lecture-focused conferences that deliver business ideas and informative curriculum, the 4S Summit's mission is to deliver the exact tools and clear, actionable guidance for implementation so participants can master every aspect of their medical aesthetic businesses.

This one-day intensive summit, in conjunction with the American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting, (ABAM), brings together a community of the greatest minds in the aesthetic industry, key opinion leaders, and decision makers —combined with the most driven plastic surgeons, cosmetic dermatologists, MedSpa owners and practice managers —who strive for success and want to work smarter not harder.

"We developed the 4S Summit to help aesthetic medicine professionals see their practices from an entirely new perspective," said Terri Ross, Co-Founder of Aesthetic Success. "The business fundamentals, confidence, and competence attendees will walk away with will serve as a compass for continued growth. This is not a one-and-done summit. The tactics and strategies will have lasting effects for years to come."

Attendees should be ready to bring their laptops, financials and A-Game to complete individualized assessments and worksheets throughout the informative sessions. By the end of the day, participants will be armed with tactical, actionable strategies for creating permanent shifts in their medical aesthetic business they can implement immediately to achieve measurable increases in revenue — as well as a solid boost in overall productivity, efficiency, and profitability.

For more information and to register, visit theaestheticsuccess.com .

Aesthetic Success presents educational, quarterly events for dynamic, driven aesthetic professionals to engage with the world's most prominent aesthetic minds so they can learn and implement industry best practices to achieve measurable increases in revenue — as well as a solid boost in overall productivity, efficiency, and profitability.

