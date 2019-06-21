Inaugural ALSAC Week of Service touches lives, communities nationwide

"Memphis is our home but our employees live, work and raise families in communities across the country," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC. "This is a small way to give back to the communities that are generous to all of us at ALSAC, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and our shared mission."

Approximately 500 ALSAC employees volunteered to help support 22 nonprofit organizations, schools and agencies to advance their missions. In Shelby County, ALSAC supported the following:

Uptown Garden

Caldwell Guthrie Elementary School

Mid-South Food Bank

Memphis City Beautiful/Memphis RiverParks Partnership

Memphis Field: Mississippi Project Package

MIFA Meals on Wheels

Memphis Union Mission and Neighborhood Christian Center

First Congregation Church Food Bank

St. Jude Art Party

Neighborhood Christian Center

FACE Low Cost Animal Clinic

St. Mary's Soup Kitchen

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Memphis Athletic Ministries

In total, ALSAC staff completed 32 service projects and invested approximately 2,000 hours over the five-day period to deliver 200 Fourth of July care packages for active military; 15,000 flashcards for public elementary schools; and 1,360 sandwiches for the hungry. Additionally, staff rehabilitated a Memphis community garden in Uptown; beautified a Memphis public park; delivered meals to the elderly; and visited animal shelters to deliver supplies and share their love.

Finally, employees also had the option to commemorate the occasion by participating in an independent service project.

