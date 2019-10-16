Inaugural Bay Area Health Summit Brings Healthcare Industry Together to Transform Communities

This first ever, Bay Area Health Summit was held at Oracle Park in San Francisco, drawing hundreds of attendees from the Brown & Toland Physicians network of providers as well as subject matter experts from within Brown & Toland, various health plans, health systems, medical groups and healthcare industry consultancies. The theme for this year's summit was "Community" and featured aligned topics for collaborative discussion by all participants during the event, including:

Addressing Medical and Behavioral Clinical Care

Understanding the Role and Increasing Visibility of Social Determinants

Quantifying the Impact to Care and Utilizing Social Determinants Data to Promote Health Equity

Increasing Collaboration and Interdependence Within Independent Physicians

Increasing Access and Improving Complex Patient Outcomes Through eConsults

Meeting Current and Future Needs of Healthcare Consumers

Employing Team-Based Care in Independent Practice

Shared Decision-Making Approach

Evolving the Role of Academic Medicine in Today's Health Eco-System

Next Generation Practice Management and Clinical Tools

Bending the Cost Curve: Managing Affordability Across Bay Area Healthcare

Improving Quality and Patient Outcomes Through Improved Coding and Documentation

Attracting and Retaining the Best Physician Practice Talent

Brown & Toland proudly sponsored the event, along with other industry players that contributed through participation and sponsorship, including:

Blue Shield of California—Platinum sponsor

Stanford Health Care—Platinum sponsor

Sutter Health—Gold sponsor

Alignment Health Plan—Silver sponsor

Health Net—Silver sponsor

UnitedHealthcare—Silver sponsor

Aetna—Gallery sponsor

Anthem—Gallery sponsor

UPshow—Gallery sponsor

theDifference Consulting—Facilitation

"We are deeply honored to have collaborated with the best and brightest subject matter experts for this inspirational event where all participants had the opportunity to bring their unique perspectives and experience to the table, helping contribute to and craft strategies that will improve the lives of our patients and the broader Bay Area community," said Kelly Robison, Brown & Toland CEO.

We extend our deepest gratitude to the following partners who lead our interactive sessions and brought their passion and talents to this event:

Steve Allen , MD, Physician Informaticist at EPIC Software

, MD, Physician Informaticist at EPIC Software Adam Barde , Director at Blue Shield of California

, Director at Blue Shield of Fibi Cobarrubias , MD, MBA, Chair, Brown & Toland Board of Directors

, MD, MBA, Chair, Brown & of Directors Shannon Decker , MEd, MBA, PHD, Vice President of Clinical Performance at Brown & Toland Physicians

, MEd, MBA, PHD, Vice President of Clinical Performance at Brown & Toland Physicians Ryan Faulkner , Chief Strategy Officer at Brown & Toland Physicians

, Chief Strategy Officer at Brown & Toland Physicians Laura Fox , Quality Improvement Program Manager at Blue Shield of California

, Quality Improvement Program Manager at Blue Shield of Elisa Johnson , Vice President of Human Capital at Brown & Toland Physicians

, Vice President of Human Capital at Brown & Toland Physicians Jason Lee , Associate Principal at ECG Management Consultants

, Associate Principal at ECG Management Consultants Marilyn Milkman, MD at Bay Spring Medical Group

Chris O'Dell , Director of Digital Health Strategy and Alliances at Stanford Health Care

, Director of Digital Health Strategy and Alliances at Stanford Health Care Tip Kim, Chief Market Development Officer at Stanford Health Care

Sheila Shapiro National Vice President, Population Management and Clinical Innovation at UnitedHealthcare

William Sellman , MD, Medical Director at One Medical Group

, MD, Medical Director at One Medical Group James Sudakow , Founder and Principal at CH Consulting

, Founder and Principal at CH Consulting Kurt Tamaru , Managing Partner of KT Health Services

Feedback from speakers, facilitators and participants has been overwhelmingly positive and focused on taking the next steps to turning conversation into action in our communities. "Planning is already underway to develop our next series of events to support and advance the tremendous amount of work produced by the participants during the Bay Area Health Summit," explains Ryan Faulkner, CSO for Brown & Toland. "The momentum within our network and the whole of the Bay Area is amazing and we will be a driving force in continuing to advance the improvement of health in our communities and the practices and systems that deliver their care."

About Brown & Toland Physicians

Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized and high-quality healthcare to the San Francisco Bay Area. Its network of more than 2,700 physicians, serving more than 350,000 HMO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs, use of healthcare technology, and population health management strategies. Brown & Toland collaborates with leading hospitals and health plan providers to help improve the health of our Bay Area communities. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com .

