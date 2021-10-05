Inaugural Berenberg Invitational Unites Golf's Biggest And Brightest Stars In The Fight For A Worthy Cause

BEDFORD, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berenberg, one of Europe's leading private banks, hosted the inaugural Berenberg Invitational and assembled one of the strongest Pro-Am golf tournament fields ever created in support of pancreatic cancer research. Hosted at the beautiful GlenArbor Golf Club, this year's event raised nearly $700,000 for pancreatic cancer research and early detection programs in partnership with The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), one of the top pancreatic research programs in the world.

Golf stars come together for the Berenberg Invitational to raise money for pancreatic cancer

Longtime Berenberg ambassadors Gary Player, Fred Couples, Mark O'Meara, Tom Watson, and Bernhard Langer headlined a group of 32 golf professionals who were paired with 34 amateur golfers from the bank's top leadership and clients. After a thrilling competition, which was won by the team lead by Anna Nordqvist and Nick Price, the LPGA, PGA and Champions Tour pros joined Berenberg guests for an evening gala and charitable auction.

"When executed properly, the intersection of golf, business, and charity has proven to be a winning combination," said David Mortlock, Berenberg Managing Partner. "I'm extremely proud of the efforts made in our inaugural year of the Berenberg Invitational and am grateful for the opportunity to help bring awareness to this cause any way we can. We are honored to have joined The University of Nebraska Medical Center in their fight against pancreatic cancer."

With Berenberg's support in this partnership, UNMC will refine early detection capabilities and make pancreatic cancer more treatable and survivable within 10 years. The Berenberg Invitational is just one portion of the bank's philanthropic efforts, which has raised more than $63 million for charities worldwide.

"This was a very special event for Berenberg and our clients," said Hendrik Riehmer, Berenberg Managing Partner. "We were thrilled to welcome this exceptional lineup of male and female golf stars to GlenArbor Golf Club and know that our clients will be talking about the Berenberg Invitational for years to come. We are extremely thankful for the support from our clients in making this event so impactful as we hope to change the outcomes for patients diagnosed with this horrible disease."

For more information on Berenberg's global philanthropic efforts and footprint in golf, visit https://www.berenberg.de/en.

