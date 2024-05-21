Inaugural BIG Mecklenburg County Fair Debuts May 24th

Rides, Food, Entertainment & Family Fun • $25 Unlimited Rides

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inaugural Big Mecklenburg County Fair will open on the grounds of The Park Expo & Conference Center (800 Briar Creek Road; next to Bojangles Coliseum) this Friday, May 24th and run through Sunday, June 2nd. Amusement rides, prize-filled games, live entertainment, and traditional carnival foods are planned for the 10-day event. The carnival midway at the Mecklenburg County Fair will be provided by the legendary James E. Strates Shows, Inc, which celebrates its 101th year in business in 2024.

This family-friendly event will include more than 40 state-of-the-art carnival rides including a Kiddieland designed especially for children, and midway favorites like the "Monkey Maze," "Giant Wheel," "Sky Flyer," and the enduring family favorite, the classic American carousel.

The Big Mecklenburg County Fair will feature fresh, tantalizing foods with incredible, mouth-watering aromas in the air. From out-of-this-world funnel cakes dusted with powdered sugar to French fries drizzled with vinegar, fairgoers will be sure to enjoy favorite foods and beverages.

Included with paid gate admission to the Fair are several not to be missed performances. Here are just a few to look forward to:

Majestik Spectacular - A show that combines sport athletes, thrill circus acts and stunt performers from around the world in one amazing show! This show is produced by Dominguez Entertainment who brings a unique attraction full of action, excitement, and high skill. This amazing show is for the entire family with live singing, beautiful divas death defying stunts, comedy and more. Performances at 6:30p & 9:30p (Monday-Friday) and 4:30p & 9:30p (Saturday & Sunday plus Memorial Day)

Foam Zone! – It's a bubbly paradise where kids and the young at heart can dive into mountains of safe, eco-friendly foam. Don't miss out on the fluffiest fun of the season – it's a can't-miss addition to your family's fair day out! Performances at 6p & 8:15p (Monday-Friday) and 2:30p, 5:30p & 7:30p (Saturday & Sunday plus Memorial Day)

Wonderland Circus - Discover the magic of Wonderland Circus, where acrobats soar, jugglers dazzle, and clowns delight in a spellbinding showcase under the big top. A world of wonder awaits, with breathtaking performances that captivate and enchant audiences of all ages, making every visit an unforgettable adventure into the heart of circus artistry. Performances at 6:30p & 8:45p (Monday-Friday) and 3:30p & 6:30p (Saturday & Sunday plus Memorial Day)

The Fair opens at 5pm Monday through Friday and at 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays. On Memorial Day, Monday May 27th, the Fair will open at 1pm. Closing times vary based on weather conditions and midway capacity. The Fair offers FREE parking with gate admission as low as $7.50 when purchased online at: www.BigMecklenburgCountyFair.com. Fairgoers will be able to take advantage of several money saving offers and specials that include:

MegaPass - Pay-one-price ride wristband from opening to closing for just $25.00 per person. Purchase online or at area Walgreens locations (regular price $35 when purchased at the gate).

Military / First Responder Day – Monday, May 27th: Free gate admission when you show first responder ID or a current military or veteran ID. + 3 family members.

Two For Tuesday – Tuesday, May 28th – Purchase One Ride Wristband MegaPass ticket for yourself and your friend will get one free, never 2 much fun!

Food Bank Day – Wednesday, May 29th - $10 of every wristband sold at the Fair will go to the location food bank.

Dollar Day – Thursday, May 30th – Each ride is just $1. Tickets available at Fair ticket boxes only.

For more information visit: www.BigMecklenburgCountyFair.com

About the Strates Shows - The Strates Shows is a 101-year-old family-owned and operated outdoor amusement and carnival business with headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Founded in 1923 by Greek immigrant James E. Strates as the Southern Tier Shows in Elmira, New York, the Strates Shows is one of America's premiere providers of carnival midways. The Show has called Taft, Florida (Orlando) home since 1955. Over the decades, the Strates Shows has brought many innovations to the carnival industry, including cooperative promotions, a centralized ticket system, advance ticket sales, and the FunCard electronic ticketing system that utilizes bar codes to control access to carnival rides on the midway and provides seamless, transparent accounting to partners. The Strates Shows is proudly managed by the 3rd & 4th generations of Strates family members.

