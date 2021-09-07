Inaugural Black Travel Expo Postponed Until June 2022

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Travel Expo (BTE) has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 Delta Variant situation along with city and state officials. Due to the escalating COVID-19 / Delta Variant outbreak and in consideration of the health and safety of our participants, we have made the decision to postpone the BTE, scheduled for October 14-17, 2021, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. While the postponement is unfortunate, it was also the best choice for our travel community. The new dates are June 2-5, 2022.

Join us June 2-5, 2022 and network with other travel enthusiasts. The Black Travel Expo to be held in Atlanta, Georgia June 2-5, 2022.

The health and welfare of all attendees, exhibitors, speakers as well as local, national, and international communities at large, are our highest priority. Postponement is the right decision and for all those involved.

For those who purchased the discounted early bird expo pass and awards brunch, these passes will be honored for the new dates. A new link for hotel reservations will be available on the BTE website shortly.

We are encouraged that by June 2022, we will have a much better opportunity to gather together in a safer and more comfortable environment. We are continuing to monitor these agencies' websites for the most up-to-date information on the coronavirus:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report

We sincerely apologize to all participants for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your support.

Maurice Foley, Founder & CEO

Black Travel Expo

About the Black Travel Expo

The Black Travel Expo LLC. is an independent events and media company specializing in travel trade shows, conferences, and digital platforms. The expo provides a platform for people of color in need of access to travel organizations, tourism boards, travel businesses, influencers, bloggers, and leading travel experts.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maurice Foley

Black Travel Expo

404-808-2664

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Travel Expo