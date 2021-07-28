Inaugural Black Travel Expo Set to Take Place in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It will now be easier for people of color to learn more about the travel business, plan their next big vacation, find out who's who in the travel business, and meet travel leaders and influencers. The inaugural Black Travel Expo will be held this October 14-17, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

Host Hotel, the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Meet & Greet Travel Entrepreneurs and other enthusiasts in the travel industry.

The Black Travel Expo's founder and CEO Maurice Foley reacted to a report by the Black Travel Alliance (BTA) and MMGY Global that identified the obvious need for a travel event for people of color who love to travel. Mr. Foley created this weekend event in order to provide a platform and gathering place for black travel consumers and entrepreneurs. The BTA and MMGY Global report produced in November 2020, stated Black U.S Leisure travelers spent $109.4 billion in 2019. For more information about the MMGY report, click the following link. https://www.mmgyglobal.com/news/black-u-s-leisure-travelers-spent-109-4-billion-on-travel-in-2019-according-to-new-report/

The expo will be held on the atrium level at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and will provide floor space for up to 65 travel related exhibitors. Presenters at the expo will have the opportunity to share the latest travel news, trends, and inspiration for future travel. Keynote speakers will include Kellee Edwards, Adventurer and Travel Channel Host, Evita Robinson, Founder or Nomadness Travel Tribe, Stephanie Jones, Founder of the National Blacks in Travel and Tourism Collaborative, Denella Ri'chard, Travel Executive Producer and TV host of "Traveling with Denella Ri'chard", and Jay Cameron, Founder and CEO of Maximum Impact,

The Black Travel Expo will connect travel enthusiasts with top travel providers from around the U.S. to learn about unique experiences that will take the typical get-away and turn it into an extraordinary experience.

Exhibitors will showcase their travel products and services on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Registration is open with early bird passes available for $99.00. The Black Travel Expo will be the only black travel consumer and trade expo in North America. Travel related exhibitors are encouraged to sign up and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For the complete black travel expo schedule, keynote speakers, panelists, exhibitors, live entertainment, and information, visit blacktravelexpo.co.

About the Black Travel Expo

The Black Travel Expo LLC. is an independent events and media company specializing in travel trade shows, conferences, and digital platforms. It provides people of color access with travel organizations, travel related businesses, influencers, bloggers, and travel experts.

