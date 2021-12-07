Inaugural "Blessing of the Fleet" Acknowledges EMS Community

HANAHAN, S.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedTrust Holdings, Inc., a premier provider of ambulance services in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, hosted on November 21, 2021, the first "Blessing of the Fleet," a unique ceremony held to recognize and salute our local EMS community. Lenna Macdonald, CEO of MedTrust, welcomed participants to the inaugural Blessing, saying "We are so pleased that both private and public agencies have come together to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices of EMS during the COVID-19 pandemic." The event featured opening remarks, prayers for all those working with EMS organizations and a blessing of all ambulances in the processional from five local agencies.

Rev. James McAlister, MedTrust chaplain, led the non-denominational blessing at MedTrust's headquarters in Hanahan, SC. Approximately 20 ambulances/support vehicles participated from throughout the Lowcountry region: MedTrust, Port City Ambulance Service, Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Peds, Berkeley County EMS/Hanahan Fire EMS and Charleston County EMS were present for the processional.

Josh Watts, Founder and board member of MedTrust, said, "While multiple agencies are participating, this is really a symbolic opportunity to bless and thank everyone in the entire EMS Community, whether in Columbia or Ridgeland or Greenville or Myrtle Beach, or whether they are providing care, dispatching crews, or supporting the fleet itself. There are so many hands that go into the work that is done to care for patients and we appreciate everyone."

The MedTrust inspiration for the Blessing came from a recognition of the need to provide greater EMS support. EMS providers have been on the front lines during the pandemic, often physically exhausted as a result of staffing shortages and mentally fatigued with the impact from COVID-19 on families and co-workers and patients. MedTrust has chosen to be a strong voice celebrating the contributions of EMS. MedTrust plans to hold this event annually. This event was styled after the Charleston/Mt Pleasant "Blessing of the Fleet" in support for the local shrimping and fishing industry as a way to pay tribute to their contributions and importance to our community.

The entire ceremony can be viewed here.

About MedTrust Holdings Inc.: Headquartered in Hanahan, SC, MedTrust is a regional leader for ground interfacility ambulance transport (and wheelchair services in select markets) serving hospital systems and other healthcare facilities in three states (SC, GA, FL). Every day our Vision of Improving Patient Outcomes Through Excellence in Mobile Healthcare guides our trained paramedics, EMTs, and other professionals working together to transport more than 65,000 patients each year in critical, emergent and non-emergent situations. More than 25 healthcare facilities and eleven hospital systems entrust their patients to MedTrust for day-to-day medical transport requirements, special event, standby and disaster response activities (hurricanes, flooding, and other emergency events).

SOURCE MedTrust Holdings