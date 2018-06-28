Inaugural Bonnie Baha Memorial Scholarship Awarded to Ansje-Johanna Perris

Bonnie Baha, a resident of the Greater Pasadena area, was a senior portfolio manager and partner of DoubleLine Capital LP. She passed away at age 56 on August 21, 2016. She is survived by her husband Mustapha Baha, son Ayman and daughter Miriam. Widely respected for her expertise in corporate credit and fixed income investing, Ms. Baha was committed to promoting the entry and advancement of women in the financial sector.

With the support of friends and family of Ms. Baha, PCF established and administers the charitable fund in her memory to help address the underrepresentation of women professionals in the financial sector. The fund provides at least one $10,000 scholarship to an outstanding woman pursuing a graduate degree in business with plans to pursue a career in finance. Candidates are considered from women enrolled full-time in a finance-related Master's degree at the University of Southern California. (Ms. Baha received her Master's of Business Administration at USC.)

Ms. Perris was selected from 31 applicants (including four finalists). All the candidates had been accepted into full-time Master's degree programs in business administration, accounting or finance at USC. The award was decided by vote of a selection committee made up of four professionals involved in the financial sector, each of whom personally knew Ms. Baha. The members are: Miriam Baha, daughter of Ms. Baha, marketing operations associate at Kayne Andersen Capital Advisors; Monica Erickson, CFA, portfolio manager and head of the investment-grade corporate bond team at DoubleLine Capital LP; Mary Childs, author and senior reporter at Barron's magazine; and Melissa Weiler, managing director at asset manager Crescent Capital.

The committee members considered academic merit, work history and financial need among the factors in choosing the recipient. Ms. Perris demonstrated outstanding qualifications both in her undergraduate education and in the work place.

While working full-time, Ms. Perris graduated magna cum laude from Menlo College with a Bachelor of Science in Business, Accounting, ordinarily a four-year effort, in three years. One of the rewards for her hard work and academic excellence: an internship and then full-time employment with Ernst & Young's San Jose office. After working as part of the firm's tax staff, she and her husband earlier this year moved to Los Angeles where she works at Andersen Tax as a senior tax associate in the firm's Private Client Service practice.

In a letter of recommendation, the managing partner of the Andersen Tax PCS service noted that Ms. Perris demonstrated leadership qualities, professionalism and communications skills which he typically sees in professionals with more than twice her years of experience.

About the Pasadena Community Foundation

The Pasadena Community Foundation (PCF) is a tax-exempt public charity created by and for the people of Pasadena. Managing over $80 million in charitable assets, PCF works with individuals, families and organizations to establish philanthropic funds, invests and builds endowment funds and provides grants to local non-profits. PCF focuses on six areas of local interest: arts and culture, education, environment, health, human services, and youth. Dedicated to growth and posterity, PCF is Pasadena's permanent endowment for public good.

Donors interested in contributing to the Bonnie Baha Scholarship Fund may go to PCF's website to make a donation on-line at pasadenacf.org or contact Dan Maljanian at the Foundation at dmaljanian@pasadenacf.org.

