Inaugural CBD Golf Event to Benefit Veterans Set for October 7

NEWPORT COAST, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morganyan has partnered with Infinite Hero to host the inaugural Newport Coast CBD Invitational - a golf tournament in Orange County dedicated to CBD for the benefit of our veterans. The mission of Infinite Hero is to combat the most difficult mental and physical front line issues facing military heroes and their families.

The event will be held at the Pelican Hill Golf Club, kicking off with champagne and a shotgun start at 10:00 am. A cocktail reception follows at 4:30 pm, which will be a networking opportunity for professionals. With ocean-side holes, brush gardens, and a beautiful pavilion, Pelican Hill is the best golf resort to curate an exclusive CBD experience.

"The veteran community is essential to the research and development of the cannabis plant and related products," said Cole Morgan, Co-Founder of Morganyan. "The goal of the event is to connect and inspire CBD and hemp professionals to prioritize corporate social responsibility, especially in our community and the people who serve our country."

The event will provide awareness, share updates on CBD medical research, and recognize top CBD related sponsors and professionals that are committed to providing safe, effective, science-backed products while raising funds for the Infinite Hero Foundation.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work with top CBD brands to introduce our veterans to innovative and alternative treatment products for service-related injuries," said Courtney Janes, Executive Director of the Infinite Hero Foundation.

The platinum event sponsor, Kurvana, is a global leader in cannabis and hemp manufacturing, leveraging a world-class, diversified organization to bring premium brands to consumers. Kurvana plans to showcase its hemp-derived CBD line at the tournament.

"We are excited to interact face-to-face and give back to our valued consumers. Over the years, we have received remarkable stories from veterans who use our products for pain management, anxiety, depression, recovery, and better sleep," said Mehran Moghaddam, CEO of Kurvana.

Unlike many cannabis and hemp products, Kurvana uses only certified hemp oil and natural botanical ingredients with no cutting agents. Available hemp blends include Eucalyptus Mint, Cranberry Orange, and Lemongrass.

Silver event sponsor, From the Earth (FTE), is a Southern California based leader in retail, devoted to improving access to healthcare for veterans and advancing disadvantaged communities through justice reform. Built upon a mission to provide personalized customer experiences with a focus on industry education, FTE launched The From the Earth Foundation and partnered with local charities to remove barriers to economic success, improve access to healthcare for veterans and advance disadvantaged communities through justice reform.

Prominent leaders in the CBD industry, local and state representatives, academic experts, coalition partners, and activists will attend.

To attend or sponsor, visit morganyan.com or @cbdinvitational. Space is limited.

