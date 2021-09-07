Inaugural Cleveland International Kids Film Festival Announced

CLEVELAND, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new way for kid filmmakers all over the world to showcase their work. Award winning filmmaker Eric Swinderman has announced the inaugural Cleveland International Kids Film Festival (CIKFF), to be held February 4th through 6th, 2022.

Cleveland International Kids Film Festival Giselle Eisenberg

The first of its kind in the region, the kids only film festival is the next purposeful step in enabling kids and teens the opportunity to showcase their work. Founded in 2017, the Young Filmmakers Academy (YFA), headquartered in Lakewood, was the brainchild of Eric, an Emmy-nominated film and television producer. The academy has been producing quality films created by kids at a high level.

"As our organization grows and our kids keep coming back, the films keep getting better. They're getting accepted into multiple film festivals and even winning Best Picture in 2020," Eric shares. "The academy is a place where kids from all walks of life can come together in the spirit of camaraderie and diversity to learn the craft of filmmaking from acclaimed industry professionals."

By creating the Cleveland International Kids Film Festival, this next level landscape provides opportunities for empowering kids to be creative and showcase their works to an international audience.

"From day one we wanted to not only give our kids the tools and knowledge to make films, but a platform in which to showcase them," exudes Eric. "This festival gives kids throughout the world that same opportunity…to share their stories with the masses and be rewarded for their achievements."

All film submissions will be screened by industry professionals. Billed as "for kids, by kids", CIKFF will host celebrity kids judges to juror film submissions. This year's Festival Juror is Giselle Eisenberg, from ABC's American Housewife and CBS' Life in Pieces. Finalist films will be viewed by adult and kid jurors alike, who will select their favorite films on a point system to ensure fairness. The winners will be announced on the last day of the festival. Prizes will include filmmaking equipment and software.

"Our organization was founded on the notion of diversity, inclusion and passion…all geared towards kids and teens," said Swinderman. "So, kids submitting to CIKFF know that their film will get the care and consideration it deserves."

Kids between the ages of 7 and 17 (at the time of completion) are welcome to submit their film. The submission fee to submit is $25 per short film and $35 per feature. Filmmakers can submit more than one movie entry (separate fees apply for each submission), across different categories.

Age requirements and rules can be found at https://filmfreeway.com/clevelandkidsfilmfest. Deadline to submit is November 21, 2021. More to come on details for the in-person festival in February.

www.clevelandkidsfilmfest.com

www.youngfilmmakersacademy.org

Contact:

Cleveland International Kids Film Festival

Lee McLaughlin

216-293 KIDS

[email protected]

SOURCE Cleveland International Kids Film Festival

Related Links

http://www.clevelandkidsfilmfest.com

