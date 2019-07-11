Inaugural Cohort of NAHRO-LDG Scholars Announced!

Carvis, South Mississippi Housing and Development Corp and Mississippi Regional Housing Authority No. VIII

Natasha, Housing Commission of Ann Arundel County

Valeria, Cameron County Housing Authority

Eligible students must reside in HUD-assisted affordable housing administered by NAHRO member agencies, who submit applications on their behalf.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, LDG has developed almost 10,000 units for families and seniors across eight states. The company was founded almost 25 years ago based on the belief that everyone deserves a quality place to live.

"At LDG, we have the honor of providing thousands of families with affordable homes," said LDG co-founder and principal Chris Dischinger, and LDG co-founder Mark Lechner. "The NAHRO-LDG Scholars program allows us to take a step further and not only invest in their future, but hopefully inspire them to become a part of the affordable housing industry."

"I lived in public housing when I was young, and I would not be where I am today without many helping hands and financial assistance," said NAHRO President Carl S. Richie, Jr., who is a practicing attorney as well as the Board Chair of the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA). "I am excited to extend a helping hand to a new generation of students and future professionals."

NAHRO is a national organization of affordable housing and community development professionals and industry partners, whose members provide housing to more than 8 million people. "Housing providers know that while stable housing is the foundation to a healthy future, access to a quality education and work skills are key to a young person's success," said NAHRO CEO Adrianne Todman. "NAHRO is thrilled to partner with LDG to help these scholars achieve their full potential. This investment will pay dividends for generations to come."

About LDG

LDG Development is an award-winning multi-family housing developer that has created almost 10,000 units of affordable housing for active seniors and families who have sacrificed income for service. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, LDG prides itself on providing high-quality, first-class housing for the residents and communities it serves. LDG has developments in eight states including Texas, Kentucky, Georgia and Louisiana and in 2017 was identified as the country's top developer of affordable housing.

About NAHRO

NAHRO, established in 1933, is a membership organization of almost 20,000 housing and community development agencies and professionals throughout the United States whose mission is to create affordable housing and safe, viable communities that enhance the quality of life for all Americans, especially those of low- and moderate-income. NAHRO's membership administers more than 3 million housing units for more than 8 million people.

