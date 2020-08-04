Inaugural CommunicAsia Awards to take place as virtual event during ConnecTechAsia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnecTechAsia - Asia's leading Infocomm Media and Technology event organised in partnership with Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), announces the launch of the first-ever CommunicAsia Awards to be held on 30 Sept at this year's virtual event.

CommunicAsia, a brand synonymous with Asian telecoms, has seen the evolution of telcos and has been a key industry support beyond its business platform for the last 40 years. As the region embarks on the new era of 5G, the CommunicAsia Awards celebrates the advancement and excellence across the global service provider ecosystem in their endeavour to build next-generation networks that will form the backbone of future societies.

The CommunicAsia Awards will feature eight categories to showcase innovation in telecoms trials, developments, automation technology, core network technologies and more.

Open to both services providers and vendors, the eight categories are:

Best Results from a 5G Launch in APAC Most Innovative 5G Trial in APAC Best Network Automation Solution Best 5G CORE Technology Best RAN Technology Most Significant Contribution to Edge Computing Telecom Service Innovation in Response to COVID-19 People's Choice: 5G Telecom Leader of the Year

More information on each category, submission criteria, as well as nominations for the CommunicAsia Awards can be found here. All entries will be assessed by an independent judging panel of six industry leading analysts and specialists.

Commenting on the CommunicAsia Awards, Mr Ivan Ferrari, Event Director, Tech, Media & Entertainment Events, Informa Markets who spearheads ConnecTechAsia said, "CommunicAsia has a long history in the regional telco ecosystem as the leading trade event where industry professionals gather to network, share and learn about the latest technologies impacting the space. It is therefore a perfect platform to launch the first ever CommunicAsia Awards in recognition of all the great talent and critical innovations that are happening now as we build up in anticipation of 5G's coming of age."

Pivoting to an online stage, ConnecTechAsia, incorporating BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia and co-located with TechXLR8 Asia, will be a three-day virtual event held on 29 Sept – 1 Oct, thereafter turn into a 24/7, 365 days interactive marketplace. Attendees can look forward to a virtual exhibition show floor of the latest technology and solutions, as well as dedicated conferences including accelerateHER Asia and Elevating Founders, with live headliners, keynotes, Q&A and breakout sessions.

For more information on ConnecTechAsia, please visit www.ConnecTechAsia.com.

