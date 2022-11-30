Inaugural Compassionate Counsel Awards Recognize Civil Justice Innovators

The Milestone Foundation has selected four 2023 Compassionate Counsel honorees

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milestone Charitable Foundation announces the launch of Compassionate Counsel, a distinction awarded annually to a select group of trial lawyers who are innovative in their pursuit of justice. Four exceptional individuals have been named to the award's inaugural 2023 class.

The Milestone Foundation announces its inaugural class of Compassionate Counsel honorees. Clockwise from top left: Ellen Relkin of Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C.; Ben Whitley of Whitley Law Firm; Kim Dougherty of Justice Law Collaborative, LLC; and Anna Rol of Baron & Budd, P.C.

Compassionate Counsel recipients are selected by The Milestone Foundation's board for their unwavering commitment to the tenets of the Seventh Amendment and belief in the fundamental right to justice. These trial lawyers work tirelessly to help victims of civil injustices receive their rightful compensation and avoid additional harm or trauma throughout the course of their lawsuit. They see their clients as worthy of respect, see access to fair funding and financial support as a right and look out for their clients' well-being well beyond settlement.

"A truly plaintiff-centric approach is innovative by today's standards, as the trial lawyers who prioritize it as a tenet of their practice are a rare breed," said Erin Waas, executive director of The Milestone Foundation. "Compassionate Counsel is designed to celebrate and elevate these trailblazers who walk the walk when it comes to wholistically serving personal injury clients."

As such, the 2023 Compassionate Counsel distinction is awarded to Ben Whitley of Whitley Law Firm, Kim Dougherty of Justice Law Collaborative, LLC, Anna Rol of Baron & Budd, P.C. and Ellen Relkin of Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C.

"These four outstanding trial lawyers truly embody our foundation's ethos," said Waas. "Their commitment to their clients and our civil justice system as a whole is admirable, and we could not be more honored to have them make up our inaugural Compassionate Counsel class."

Awardees will be honored at a ceremony January 22, 2023, in Miami. For more information about The Milestone Foundation or to nominate someone for next year's Compassionate Counsel awards, visit https://themilestonefoundation.org/compassionate-counsel/.

About The Milestone Foundation

The Milestone Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to people pursuing a personal injury lawsuit. Being a nonprofit organization enables the Foundation to advance funding to plaintiffs at low-cost and simple interest. A unique model in the plaintiff-funding industry, the Foundation is committed to helping people who are struggling to make ends meet.

Contact:

Jordyn Burnell

[email protected]

716.946.2097

SOURCE The Milestone Foundation