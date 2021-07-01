Inaugural Concordia Lexington Summit to convene in Lexington, KY this November

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia has announced its inaugural Lexington Summit , taking place both digitally and in-person from November 16-18 at the University of Kentucky. Registration will open in the coming weeks.

As the U.S. enters a new era, Americans are redefining the future they want to see. From an increasing socioeconomic divide to the power struggle with big tech, opportunities for collaboration exist in abundance. Marking a new focus for Concordia, the New York-based nonprofit working to strengthen the partnering ecosystem, this first-of-its-kind summit will advance civil discourse between different socioeconomic worlds present in the U.S. With its international footprint, Concordia is uniquely placed to bring a global perspective to national issues.

"The opportunities facing our country are immense. I'm proud to be hosting this important event in Lexington and placing Kentucky firmly on the national stage," commented Concordia's Co-Founder & CEO, Matthew Swift.

"I believe great ideas can come from anywhere in this great country. Here in Kentucky, where I founded Rubicon, we are at the center of the nation and the conversations that are consuming America's greatest minds. I am so thrilled to be partnering with Concordia to bring these critical conversations home," commented Nate Morris, Founder & CEO of Rubicon, Chair of the 2021 Lexington Summit, and Concordia Leadership Council Member.

Partners include Rubicon , Concordia's 2021 Principal Programming Sponsor, and three academic units of the University of Kentucky as 2021 Programming Partners: the David J. Rosenberg College of Law, the Gatton College of Business and Economics, and the College of Education.

"As an organization with a significant global presence, I'm thrilled to see Concordia take its international power to the local stage," said Nicholas Logothetis, Concordia's Co-Founder & Chairman of the Board. "We look forward to bringing lessons learned to the national level as we chart the path forward for our country at a time of great opportunity."

"We look forward to working with Concordia and Rubicon on exploring these critical issues facing our society. This convening in Lexington of world-class scholars, policy makers, and leaders from business, nonprofits, and NGOs will advance thinking on solutions," commented David W. Blackwell, Provost at the University of Kentucky.

