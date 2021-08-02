Inaugural Cultivators Cup Cannabis Competition Begins Friday, Aug 6, 2021, with Sale of Limited Edition Judges' Kits at Solar Cannabis Co.

SOMERSET, Mass., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheFarmacist and Solar Cannabis Co. (Solar) today announced the exclusive retail sales date of its Cultivators Cup cannabis competition Judges' Kits to commence on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Solar's Massachusetts dispensary.

Cultivators Cup Cannabis Competition

Over 200 limited-edition Judges' Kits featuring the State's finest flower from 16 licensed cannabis cultivators will be up for grabs, as sales of the Commonwealth's first-ever, people's-choice cannabis competition gets underway on August 6. Cultivators Cup Judges' Kits enables the end-customer to become part of a true-blind cannabis competition where they receive 28, 1-gram containers of premium cannabis flower with the intention to discover "Who Grows the Best Grass in Mass™."

"We're so proud to see the concept of the State's first-ever, people's-choice cannabis competition become a reality," said Jordan Carlson, Founder of theFarmacist. "We created the Cultivators Cup to empower and establish emerging licensed cultivators, while allowing the actual consumer the ability to provide honest feedback on each of these products. We're confident that this will be the first of many Cultivators Cup competitions in the future."

Individuals (Judges) participating in the competition are required to score each cultivators' cannabis flower strains based on bag appeal, nose, taste and smoke. Judges must submit their scores (via mail or electronically) with the inevitable winner to be announced at the Cultivators Cup music event (headlined by Cypress Hill and Method Man & Redman) on September 4, 2021. In addition to the 28 grams of flower, Judges' Kits feature (1x) two-day ticket to the VIP ceremony and music event, as well as exclusive Cultivators Cup merch/accessories.

"As a licensed cannabis operator in Massachusetts, it's really amazing to see this event evolve at such a fast pace and come to fruition," said Edward Dow, CEO of Solar. "What really surprised me was the amount of buy-in from the other licensed cultivators. Growing cannabis is a labor of love, and there's a lot of pride that goes into the process. It's evident we all want to know who has the best product in Massachusetts."

Participating Cultivators:

Bask

Berkshire Roots

Bountiful Farms

Commonwealth Alternative Care

Cultivate

Garden Remedies

Gibby's Garden

Green Gold Group

Happy Valley

Natures Heritage (ARL Healthcare)

Rev Clinics

Rhythm (Green Thumb Industries)

Solar Cannabis Co.

Sanctuary Medicinals

Theory Wellness

Yamna

Cultivators Cup Judges' Kits can be purchased exclusively at Solar in Somerset, MA, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets to the event can be purchased here. Interested sponsors/vendors can learn more about how to get involved here.

About Solar Cannabis Co.

Based in Somerset, MA, Solar Cannabis Co. (Solar) is a 67,000 sq ft. vertically-integrated cannabis operator that cultivates and produces recreational marijuana/marijuana-infused products. To date, Solar is unlike any indoor cannabis manufacturing facility in America. With a commitment to sustainable and innovative practices, Solar's flagship facility was designed to reshape the way cannabis is cultivated. Through the implementation of microgrid assets (solar arrays and high-efficiency, combined heat & power units), LED lighting and 90% water reclamation, Solar is able to produce premium cannabis while lowering its overall energy profile as well as generating over five megawatts (MW) of clean power on-site. Learn more at www.solarthera.com.

About theFarmacist

Founded in 2013, theFarmacist is an adrenaline-fueled luxury lifestyle brand with a focus on cultural community events, excursions and entertainment. theFarmacist is a leader in the cannabis event space, using experiential marketing to deliver cannabis-themed experiences for adult consumers, patients, caregivers, and cultivators alike. theFarmacist is among the first to create a platform for the community to gather and celebrate cannabis culture, products, farmers, and local makers/artists. theFarmacist has been a driver and facilitator of action as cannabis legalization was discussed, developed, and began to be implemented through medical and adult use programs in the New England region. For more info visit www.thefarmacist.com.

Media Contact: Derek Gould

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 413.244.8999

Related Images

cultivators-cup-2021.png

Cultivators Cup 2021

Cultivators Cup Cannabis Competition

SOURCE Solar Cannabis Co.