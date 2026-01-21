Inaugural Cures Conference to be held on Thursday, February 5, 2026 in NYC

Panelists include leaders in the fields of science, medicine and technology: Jack Hidary, Dr. Edward Neilan, Dr. Shoshana Shendelman, Dr. John Greely, Louis Reese and Nadia Harhen.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the inaugural Cures Conference to be held in NYC on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

The Cures Conference convenes scientists, physicians, pharmaceutical executives, tech leaders, and government officials to leverage their collective expertise—highlighting innovations, advancing understanding, accelerating treatment development, and driving real-world implementation.

Panel discussions will include topics such as:

How artificial intelligence can accelerate innovation;

How advances in technology can translate to access to medicines for all; and

How we can improve health outcomes globally

Noted Panelists:

Jack Hidary

Jack Hidary is the CEO of SandboxAQ, with a focus on enterprise SaaS solutions at the convergence of AI and Quantum tech.

Dr. Edward Neilan MD, PhD

Dr. Edward "Ed" Neilan is the Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®). Ed is a physician-scientist and rare disease expert.

Dr. Shoshana Shendelman PhD

Dr. Shoshana Shendelman is a scientist and entrepreneur who has founded numerous biotech companies. She is a pioneer in the development of drugs for rare and underserved diseases. Currently she is Vice Chair of the Board of Advisors at Columbia University Medical Center and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. John Greally MD

Dr. John Greally is the Chief of the Division of Genomics, at Albert Einstein College of Medicine; Director, New York Center for Rare Diseases (NYCRD); Director, Center for Epigenomics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine; and Professor of Genetics and Pediatrics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Greally is a specialist in clinical genetics, with an emphasis on rare and congenital diseases.

Louis Reese

Lou Reese is a co-founder, CEO and member of Board of Directors at United Neuroscience.

Nadia Harhen

Nadia Harhen is the General manager of AI Simulation at SandboxAQ. By combining the versatility of AI with the accuracy of quantum simulation, she is radically shifting the rate and cost of drug, material, and chemical discovery.

The Cures Conference will be held at The Ned, 1170 Broadway, New York, New York. For more information, visit https://curesconference.com . Please contact Sam Sohaili at [email protected] for registration and attendance information.

