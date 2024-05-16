Inaugural Customer Awards Debuted at Powerfleet's Heartbeat Conference

The recipients were recognized this week at the company's annual customer conference for their exemplary innovation and business transformation in their respective fields

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) today has announced the winners of its first-ever Customer Awards at Heartbeat, its annual customer conference, now in its second year. This year's event gathered customers and partners in Chicago, Illinois to discuss the future of artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) and the Powerfleet data science-led solutions that are driving the unification of operations for business improvement.

"This event is a perfect opportunity for the Powerfleet team to source firsthand insights from our customers that will help enhance our mission-critical solutions and customer experience. With my newly established position following the Powerfleet and MiX Telematics business combination, we're more committed than ever to building upon our customer-first approach to partnership," said Catherine Lewis, Chief Customer Officer at Powerfleet. "Throughout the conference this week, we have seen the value of the community we're continuing to grow as we help our customers move rapidly along their path to success."

New to this year's conference, the Customer Awards honor the trailblazers implementing AIoT solutions from Powerfleet to achieve excellence across safety, sustainability, and data utilization.

The Customer Awards are presented to the top company in each of the four categories: Safety, Sustainability, AIoT Innovator, and Overall Excellence:

Safety First Award: Awarded to Nucor, for enhancing safety metrics and fostering an entrenched culture of safety. Nucor's proactive approach goes beyond compliance, it reflects a genuine commitment to the welfare of their employees and the communities they serve.

Awarded to for enhancing safety metrics and fostering an entrenched culture of safety. Nucor's proactive approach goes beyond compliance, it reflects a genuine commitment to the welfare of their employees and the communities they serve. Green Award: Cardiff Bus received the award for their efforts in fleet sustainability by leveraging our technology to achieve their goal of zero emissions. Through a revolutionary program with their driving academy, they've enhanced their drivers' performance and familiarization of driving EV buses to achieve their objective.

received the award for their efforts in fleet sustainability by leveraging our technology to achieve their goal of zero emissions. Through a revolutionary program with their driving academy, they've enhanced their drivers' performance and familiarization of driving EV buses to achieve their objective. AIoT Innovator Award: Awarded to IMC Companies for their skilled use of Powerfleet Unity data insights to improve business operations. After facing technology challenges from supporting different systems, assets, and processes, this unified approach has reduced operational inefficiencies and IT resource requirements, and delivered faster ROI.

Awarded to for their skilled use of Powerfleet Unity data insights to improve business operations. After facing technology challenges from supporting different systems, assets, and processes, this unified approach has reduced operational inefficiencies and IT resource requirements, and delivered faster ROI. Excellence Award: Walmart is recognized for their exemplary integration and utilization of Powerfleet solutions. Their complex supply chain demands accurate, timely, and actionable data to drive decisions, and with these solutions, they've been able to deliver industry-leading and breakthrough solutions for many years.

For more information on how Powerfleet is helping customers by unifying business operations, please visit: www.powerfleet.com.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: PWFL; JSE: PWR; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Powerfleet's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond Powerfleet's control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed transaction with MiX Telematics; prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with MiX Telematics; the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for Powerfleet's products to continue to develop, the inability to protect Powerfleet's intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, risks related to the proposed transaction with MiX Telematics and other risks detailed from time to time in Powerfleet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, including Powerfleet's most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Powerfleet.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and except as otherwise required by applicable securities law, Powerfleet assumes no obligation, nor does Powerfleet intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Powerfleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Powerfleet Investor Contacts

Jody Burfening and Carolyn Capaccio

LHA Investor Relations

[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact

Andrea Hayton

[email protected]

+1 (610) 401-1999

