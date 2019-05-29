Inaugural Fund the Shelters Challenge raises nearly $1.6M toward lifesaving programs for animals in shelters across the country.

"We're humbled and inspired by the amazing passion and hard work shown by the organizations involved in Fund The Shelters, along with all the generous, caring people who donated," said Dr. Gary Michelson, founder of Michelson Found Animals Foundation. "We, along with our partners, NBC and Telemundo stations, are committed to helping pets find forever homes and are thrilled to be able to support the incredible work of the wide range of organizations involved in this challenge, all working toward a shared goal."

"Thanks to the generosity of thousands of individuals and the incredible support of Michelson Found Animals Foundation, animal shelters and rescues are receiving the resources they need to continue their lifesaving programs to rescue and care for pets who are looking for their forever homes. We are thrilled with our first ever Fund The Shelters Challenge and consider it a great success," added Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

Through the competition, which was based on the Michelson Found Animals Saving Pets Challenge fundraising model and precedes the return of NBC and Telemundo stations' fifth annual Clear The Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign in August. For the Fund the Shelters Challenge, non-profits raised money for their own organizations, and competed for grants and bonus prizes on Crowdrise by GoFundMe from Michelson Found Animals, with all the money raised going toward life-saving programs for shelter pets. The grand prize winners, which all received cash prize donations are:

1st-The Stray Cat Alliance, which raised $266K

2nd-Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, which raised $221K

3rd-Rescued Pets Movement, which raised $146K

4th-Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic, which raised $137K

5th-New York Bully Crew, which raised $68K

6th-PET Rescue (Maine Coon Adoptions), which raised $55K

"We are so excited to have won the challenge. We were able to raise $266,000 in addition to the prize money from Michelson Found Animals," said Christi Metropole, Founder and Executive Director of Stray Cat Alliance. "This will allow us to save the lives of more than 1,000 kittens, which will have a huge impact in our community this kitten season. Thank you to all the donors and everyone on social media who made this possible."

Over five seasons of Saving Pets Challenge along with this inaugural Fund The Shelters Challenge, over $8M has been raised plus $1M given by Michelson Found Animals in grants, all going to help shelter pets.

Fund the Shelters helped organizations prepare for NBC and Telemundo stations' 2019 Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign by raising funds to not only support their programs, but also offset reduced or waived adoption fees during Clear The Shelters™ Day 2019, August 17. Since 2015, more than a quarter million pets of all types have been adopted through the campaign. For more information about Clear The Shelters™, please visit ClearTheShelters.com.

About the Michelson Found Animals Foundation

Michelson Found Animals Foundation is a leading animal welfare non-profit organization committed to keeping pets safe at home with the pet parents who love them. With a mission of Saving Pets, Enriching Lives, Found Animals is advancing the health and safety of pets through the first free, national microchip registry, solutions-based programs addressing pet adoption, microchipping, low-cost spay neuter services and grants for research into non-surgical spay and neuter methods. The foundation provides educational resources for pet parents and support for a variety of animal welfare organizations and is also supporting start up innovation in the pet care industry with the Leap Venture Studio. Generously funded by Dr. Gary Michelson and Alya Michelson, Found Animals has helped more than 5 million pets since it was founded in 2005. Follow our progress at foundanimals.org.

About NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations is the division of NBCUniversal that includes 42 NBC and Telemundo local television stations serving 30 markets, a regional news network and their associated websites and digital platforms, as well as a group of out-of-home properties, a production company, an in-house marketing and promotions company and two national multicast networks, COZI TV and TeleXitos. The local stations, which can be viewed in 38 percent of U.S. homes and in Puerto Rico, produce and deliver their local communities compelling and unique local news, real-time weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and entertainment programming across all platforms to help keep their English and Spanish-speaking audiences informed anytime and anywhere.

About CrowdRise by GoFundMe

CrowdRise by GoFundMe is the world's largest social fundraising platform dedicated exclusively to fundraising for charities. Trusted by some of the biggest names in charitable fundraising, CrowdRise by GoFundMe empowers nonprofits and individuals to raise funds for the causes they care about. For more information visit www.CrowdRise.com.

SOURCE Michelson Found Animals Foundation

Related Links

https://www.foundanimals.org/

