Inaugural Gauntlet of Polo™ Events Begin February 14 in Wellington, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GAUNTLET OF POLO is the sport's newest and most challenging tournament series with an unprecedented $1M prize purse, and pits polo's greatest athletes and their world-class ponies against one another in a fierce competition to be crowned GAUNTLET Champion. Tomorrow at 10 a.m., cheers will rise from the esteemed grounds of IPC as the GAUNTLET OF POLO officially begins with the C.V. Whitney Cup. All matches from Feb. 14 through April 21, 2019, will take place on the U.S. Polo Assn. Field and surrounding fields at IPC.

During each match, spectators will have the opportunity to see some the world's top polo teams compete for the GAUNTLET, putting their skills and expertise to the ultimate test. Steeped in heritage and culture, polo is often referred to as the sport of kings due to its storied past as a game reserved for royals and nobility. It has historically drawn some of the finest athletes and the most fashionable and glamorous audiences of any sport. Modern-day polo spectators acknowledge the sport's aristocratic roots by donning their finest attire as they strike out for the fields, where they can sip champagne, stomp divots and indulge in other traditional activities. This year, GAUNTLET audiences will celebrate players and teams as they compete in what promises to be the most incredible display of athleticism in U.S. polo history, pursuing the GAUNTLET's record-breaking $1M purse.

While polo is a thrilling experience unlike any other, that is best enjoyed on site, all matches will also be live streamed on USPA Polo Network each week with the final event airing on CBS Sports, April 28 at 2 p.m. EDT. The GAUNTLET OF POLO encompasses three of the United States Polo Association's most prestigious national tournaments, beginning with the C.V. Whitney Cup that runs from Feb. 14-24, 2019, continuing with the USPA Gold Cup® on Feb. 24-March 24, and culminating with the U.S. Open Polo Championship® on March 27-April 21, 2019.

Tickets to the C.V. Whitney Cup and the following GAUNTLET events are available for purchase here, and a limited number of 50 percent off VIP stadium green seats will be available online for the Feb. 17 featured game at 3 p.m. ET on the U.S. Polo Assn. Field. To receive the discount, apply GAUNTLET50 upon check out.

The C.V. Whitney Cup is a single-elimination tournament with 16 teams.

About the United States Polo Association®

The United States Polo Association was organized and exists for the purposes of promoting the game of polo, coordinating the activities of its Member Clubs and Registered Players, arranging and supervising polo tournaments, competitions and games, and providing rules, handicaps, and conditions for those tournaments, competitions, and games including the safety and welfare of participants and mounts. Founded in 1890, the United States Polo Association (USPA) is the national governing body for the sport of polo. USPA is currently comprised of almost 300 member clubs with thousands of individual members and oversees 40 national tournaments. For more information, please visit uspolo.org.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.6B and worldwide distribution through 1,050 U.S. Polo Assn. stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 166 countries worldwide. USPA is one of the major sponsors of the GAUNTLET OF POLO.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Additionally, USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to millions of consumers and sports fans around the world.

About the International Polo Club Palm Beach

The International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC) is the premier polo destination in the world, hosting the largest field of high-goal teams and the most prestigious polo tournaments in the United States. Polo enthusiasts descend upon Wellington, FL each winter season to enjoy their love of the sport at the most prominent polo facility in the country. The 2019 Palm Beach Polo Season opens Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, and concludes 17 weeks later with the USPA U.S. Open Polo Championship® Final on April 21, 2019. Polo matches are open to the public, with a wide range of hospitality and guest seating that includes elegant grandstand viewing, field tailgating, stadium seating, field-side champagne brunch at The Pavilion, and exclusive sponsor boxes. See more at www.internationalpoloclub.com.

