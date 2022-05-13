Inaugural Global Wine & Food Event in Wine Country

The Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, May 20-22, 2022

HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the heart of California wine country, the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience will be a three-day celebration featuring the best of Sonoma County and world-renowned food and wines. The festival will showcase the region's makers – farmers, growers, winemakers, and chefs – alongside globally recognized wines from the greatest wine regions of the world, as it seeks to highlight the vibrant culinary diversity, sustainable farming practices and deep connection to agriculture that Sonoma offers.

Sonoma Wine Lunch, credit to Alexander Rubin Photography Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience

The weekend-long event will include special wine tastings and seminar discussions, barbecues, exceptional lunches, celebrity chef demonstrations, and an expansive Grand Tasting, as well as a live outdoor country music concert featuring The Band Perry. The event will take place May 20-22 in Healdsburg, a small and welcoming city that has established itself in recent years as a top national food and wine destination.

Local star chefs who are participating in the event include, Duskie Estes of Farm to Pantry, Douglas Keane of Healdsburg Bar & Grill, the talented culinary team at Kyle Connaughton's Single Thread" and Dustin Valette of The Matheson and Valette. Among the event's many global star chefs will be Food Network star Maneet Chauhan, Los Angeles chef/owner Ray Garcia, "Top Chef" winner Stephanie Izard, top chef favorite Nyesha Arrington, popular Food Network star Tim Love, and Food & Wine's Justin Chapple. Guests will also be spoiled by the culinary delights from Domenica Catelli, Crista Luedtke, Jesse Mallgren, Lee Ann Wong and more!

Events will be held all around Healdsburg, including at The Matheson, Montage Healdsburg, and The Madrona, along with wineries including Kendall-Jackson Estate and Gardens, Jordan Winery Estate, Rodney Strong Vineyards, Dutton Ranch, Stonestreet Estate Vineyards, and more.

The weekend was conceptualized to celebrate Healdsburg's emergence as an epicurean destination and pay tribute to Sonoma County's heritage as a model agricultural and sustainability center. "Our goal with this festival is to highlight the vibrant culinary diversity, amazing wines and sustainable farming practices of Sonoma as it relates to the rest of the world," said Steve Dveris, CEO of SD Media Productions, the producer of the event. "We are thrilled to showcase the deep connection to agriculture at play throughout Sonoma County – the true makers behind the magic of the destination. We invite wine and food lovers to explore and imbibe with a better understanding of where their food and wine comes from while meeting the families who are stewarding the land that provides this incredible bounty, adds Karissa Kruse, President of Sonoma County Winegrowers, who was instrumental in conceiving of the event, and whose association is a founding partner of the event.

Of course, wine and food are only part of the equation. The event also celebrates and supports the local community. The country music concert being held at Rodney Strong Vineyards on Saturday evening benefits the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation, whose mission is to raise funds that support healthcare, affordable housing, workforce development and other resources that elevate local vineyard workers and farmworkers and their families. And the Friday afternoon barbecue with award-winning BBQ Chef Matt Horn will benefit the Future Farmers of America through a special scholarship fund that will be created for local students who wish to pursue a career in farming.

The Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience has an all-star list of partners. Kendall Jackson Wines, Stonestreet Estate Vineyards, Ford PRO, Alaska Airlines, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure are all sponsors of the event along with the Sonoma County Winegrowers.

For more information: healdsburgwineandfood.com. General Admission and VIP tickets are available.

