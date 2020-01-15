Inaugural GOLF Magazine + Nicklaus Design Challenge Gives Golfers the Chance to Design their Perfect Hole

The winner will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for a tour of Nicklaus Design headquarters and a round of golf at a Nicklaus Design course.

Submissions will be accepted through March 15. In addition to detailed sketches of their holes, contestants are required to submit a brief description of the strategy behind their designs. (All rules can be found at GOLF.com/designcontest.) Ten finalists will be selected before April 15. The designs of the finalists will be rendered in 2-D models by the Nicklaus Design team. Those renderings will be published on GOLF.com, where users will vote for their favorite. These votes will help determine the winning design, which will be announced on GOLF.com on or before May 15.

"We're looking forward to seeing all of the sketches from aspiring golf course architects and those golfers who just love the game," said Paul Stringer, Nicklaus Design President Asia-Pacific. "At Nicklaus Design, we have designed over 420 golf courses in 45 countries and have sketched over 10,000 golf holes. Teaming up with GOLF Magazine for this contest was a perfect fit and we encourage contestants to be creative and innovative with their drawings."

To assist contestants with their sketches, GOLF.com has published a beginner's guide to golf-hole design, leaning on the expertise of Chad Goetz, a design associate with Nicklaus Design.

"This contest isn't only a fun and engaging way for our audience to show off their course-design talents but it's also a great example of the power of the 8AM Golf brands," said Jason Adel, GOLF's chief executive officer. "It's an incredible benefit for the GOLF team to be able to seamlessly collaborate with an industry-leader like Nicklaus Design."

For more information on the GOLF Magazine + Nicklaus Design Challenge, visit GOLF.com/designcontest.

About the Nicklaus Companies & Nicklaus Design

For 50 years, the mission of Nicklaus Companies has been to enhance the golf experience and to deliver quality branded products and services on a global basis that mirror the high standards established in the career and life of its Founder, Jack Nicklaus. The Nicklaus Companies businesses include golf-course design, the development of golf and real estate communities, and the marketing and licensing of lifestyle products worldwide under the iconic Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear brands. Nicklaus Design, recognized as the world leader in golf course design, has created over 420 courses worldwide, open for play in 45 countries and 40 U.S states. In 2007, Jack Nicklaus partnered with Howard Milstein to further the growth of the company and expand the branded businesses. In addition to institutionalizing the Nicklaus brands for the future, Milstein has instilled a personal philosophy of "A Brand That Gives Back" with products and partners committing to donations to help the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation and other charities.

About GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2019, GOLF — including GOLF Magazine, GOLF.com , and associated digital, video and social media platforms — is the premier media brand for all-things golf. Reaching an audience of 8 million golfers across its platforms, GOLF's celebrated franchise includes the GOLF Top 100 Courses (including World and U.S. editions); GOLF's Top 100 Courses You Can Play; GOLF's Top 100 Teachers in America; ClubTest and GOLF Films productions. With innovative content covering equipment, instruction, travel and lifestyle, GOLF is the definitive voice of the sport on and off the course, dedicated to enhancing every golfer's enjoyment of the game.

About 8AM Golf

Nicklaus Design, GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com are part of the 8AM Golf family. 8AM Golf was created by golf entrepreneur and philanthropist Howard Milstein as the holding company that oversees his golf companies — all of which help golfers at every level enjoy the game more. In addition to GOLF, other 8AM Golf companies include legendary clubmaker Miura Golf ; True Spec Golf , a brand-agnostic club-fitting company that has fit more than 30,000 golfers worldwide; GolfLogix , the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; and Club Conex , a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems.

