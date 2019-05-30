Inaugural Group of Diverse CPS High School Students Celebrate Hard Hat Graduation; First John Barkowski Memorial Scholarship Awarded

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 30, the inaugural class of six Paschen Engineering Scholars will graduate from the program at the annual Hard Hat Ceremony. Six freshmen from George Westinghouse College Prep will be announced as the latest class of scholars.

The program curriculum includes hands-on activities to develop technical skills, build problem-solving abilities and gain real world work experience in the STEM and construction fields.

"There are so many accomplishments amongst this group worth celebrating," said F.H. Paschen's Executive Vice President, Joe Scarpelli. "It will be tough to say goodbye to our first group, but we're so excited to see where they are a year from now, and ten years from now. We expect to hear their names associated with great things in the future, and we can't wait to get our next group of new Paschen scholars started in the program."

The graduates have received over $2 million in scholarships to schools of their choice. They will receive an $800 Amazon gift card for books and technology, $200 in college essentials, and a graduation tassel and charm.

The Barkowski Family will award the first John Barkowski Memorial Scholarship to a graduate in memory of the former FHP Vice President who passed away from colon cancer in 2017.

"We truly believe in these students and the work that we are doing together with Westinghouse in creating career opportunities in engineering and construction," said F.H. Paschen President and CEO Jim Blair. "We take pride in engaging with the communities we serve and providing opportunities for the next generation of leaders in engineering and construction. We are proud and excited for our graduates and look forward to showing our new class what it means to 'Build With Paschen'."

BACKGROUND:

In 2015, FHP partnered with George Westinghouse College Prep, a selective enrollment high school in East Garfield Park, to support the development of a new engineering academy to improve student access to career training in fields such as engineering and construction.

ABOUT F.H. PASCHEN:

F.H. Paschen has over 110 years of experience in the construction industry serving both public and private clients in Chicago and across the country. We are committed to building strong relationships with diverse businesses and engaging the communities we serve. F.H. Paschen is an equal opportunity employer.

