Inaugural 'Human Potential Summit' will Bring Together Employers, Investors, Innovators, and Education Providers to Create a Future of Work and Learning Based on Shared Principles

Human Potential Capital, the Charles Koch Foundation, and Common Group mark 100 days until the start of the Human Potential Summit in Denver.

DENVER, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, Human Potential Capital, the Charles Koch Foundation, and Common Group marked 100 days until the start of the inaugural Human Potential Summit. The gathering in Denver, scheduled from October 14 to 16, will bring together leading employers, educators, innovators, startups, and investors to collaborate and build a better future of work and learning.

The Human Potential Summit will feature remarks from top thought leaders on building a work and learning ecosystem with individuals at the center, examples of employers that have seen the benefits of rethinking their culture and practices around talent, and focused workshops where participants will co-create solutions to today's biggest workforce challenges.

Recent research has found that roughly seven out of ten Americans define their sense of purpose through their work, but less than half of workers feel seen and valued as people by their employers rather than just employees. The Human Potential Summit aims to create a movement that values the potential and strengths of each individual and offers everyone a path to contribution, fulfillment, and success in the workplace.

Summit Details:

Dates: October 14-16

Location: Sheraton Downtown, Denver, CO

Purpose: To catalyze the movement of work and learning that centers on the individual and unlocks potential through skills and strengths.

Featured Speakers Include:

Todd Rose , co-founder and CEO of Populace

, co-founder and CEO of Populace Geoffrey Roche , director of workforce development for Siemens Healthineers

, director of workforce development for Siemens Healthineers Amanda Willard , global workforce development strategist for Amazon

, global workforce development strategist for Amazon Maria Flynn , CEO and president of Jobs For the Future

, CEO and president of Jobs For the Future Tim Khoo-Jones, chief talent officer at Square

Alex Alonso , chief data and insights officer at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)

, chief data and insights officer at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Roy Spence , founder of the Make It Movement

, founder of the Make It Movement Paul Fain , journalist for Work Shift

, journalist for Work Shift Dr. Angela Jackson , director of Future Forward Institute and lecturer at Harvard University

, director of Future Forward Institute and lecturer at And many more

To Learn More about and Register for the Human Potential Summit, Click Here.

Human Potential Capital elevates entrepreneurs to catalyze economic mobility and meaningful careers for all.

"Far too often, important conversations about employer practices and educational pathways — and even the skills that learners and workers want and need — happen in a vacuum," said Taylor McLemore, CEO and general partner, Human Potential Capital. "The Human Potential Summit is built on a simple idea, that to build a future of work that works for everyone, these conversations need to happen in the same room. And it's exciting to see the reception, momentum and support for that idea to become a reality this fall."

The Charles Koch Foundation works to ensure all people have the opportunity to live a life of meaning and contribution based on their unique gifts and aptitudes.

"As a foundation dedicated to building a society where everyone is empowered to live a life of meaning and succeed by benefiting others, we're proud to sponsor the Human Potential Summit," said Ryan Stowers, executive director of the Charles Koch Foundation. "This summit will be a unique and exciting opportunity to foster collaboration among employers, thought leaders, solution providers, investors, and so many others shaping the future of work and learning. There is a lot of momentum around new workforce practices, but without bringing key stakeholders together around shared principles, we won't generate the long-term answers. Only together will we find the solutions needed to empower everyone to reach their full potential."

Common Group is a design and fund management firm growing the impact of social investments in education, workforce, and talent.

"At Common Group, we believe innovation and collective action are essential drivers of economic mobility," said George Vinton, CEO of Common Group. "We're sponsoring the Human Potential Summit to bring leaders together across the private, public and social sectors, stimulating discussion and debate, and advancing our vision of a thriving economy where equity and opportunity prevail."

