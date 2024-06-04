Inaugural LGBTQ+ Luminaries Lunch to Illuminate San Diego Community Members

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego LGBT Community Center (The Center) is thrilled to announce the inaugural LGBTQ+ Luminaries Lunch, an event that will honor remarkable individuals who use their voices to light a path of safety, wellness, togetherness, and joy. On Thursday, June 27, 2024, The Center will gather at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront to celebrate these Luminaries for their resilience, advocacy, and vision in creating a better world for our LGBTQ+ community.

"Our inaugural LGBTQ+ Luminaries Lunch is a celebration of the power of community," said Cara Dessert, CEO of The San Diego LGBT Community Center. "When we come together, we become stronger, more resilient, and capable of achieving extraordinary things. We are proud to uplift our Luminaries and celebrate their light. When faced with adversity, they courageously blazed new paths forward, becoming a guiding light for our LGBTQ+ community."

Announcing our Luminaries

Librarians of San Diego – Luminary Unsung Hero Award

The Librarians of San Diego, including LGBTQ+ community members and allies, are building community power as champions of diversity and representation. From featuring books, authors, and displays that reflect our community to hosting drag queen story times, even in the face of anti-LGBTQ protests, they have transformed our libraries into safe havens where LGBTQ+ stories, histories, and identities are celebrated.

Tracie Jada O'Brien – Luminary Catalyst Award

As a Black transgender activist, Tracie Jada O'Brien (she/her) stands at the intersection of multiple marginalized identities. She is a determined leader who has transformed her struggles into action, paving the way for so many through her work in the healthcare and recovery communities. She also founded the San Diego Transgender Day of Empowerment, a day when we gather to celebrate our trans siblings.

Chris Shaw – Luminary Icon Award

The founder of the iconic Mo's Universe bar and restaurant empire, Chris Shaw (he/him), has created vibrant sanctuaries for our LGBTQ+ community and allies, while also developing diverse leaders within his enterprise who are now business partners. His philanthropic support to LGBTQ+ organizations and events over the decades never wavers.

Join the Celebration

The Center invites you to join us in sharing stories and recognizing our radiant Luminaries. Tickets are available now.

Event Details:

Purchase at thecentersd.org/lgbtq

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Time: 11:30 AM (PT)

Location: Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 1 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA 92101

