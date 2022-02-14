Inaugural LinkUnite Connects and Empowers Female Leaders in Digital Marketing with Women's Retreat

GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa is further powering its community-building and partnership initiatives with LinkUnite, an invite-only women's retreat and forum for female leaders in director and above positions in digital marketing.

Set to take place from April 10 to 13 in Arizona, the inaugural forum is a byproduct and extension of Phonexa's Partnership Program , which is spearheaded by recently appointed Chief Strategy Officer Amanda Farris .

LinkUnite's mantra is unique yet simple – no speaker sessions, no company exhibitions, or obligatory business meetings. Instead, the gathering will focus entirely on the faces and stories behind each attendee, all while reimagining and exploring the female potential and promise in the industry. The forum will create a non-business-like environment for female leaders to connect over personal passions, experiences, professional growth, and business collaboration away from the hustle and bustle.

Through facilitated introductions, LinkUnite guests will be exposed to new business resources, mentorship opportunities, and personal and professional partnerships that will grow beyond the forum.

Phonexa will power these efforts through a series of atypical entertainment and networking activities, where guests can venture into conversations and brainstorming sessions. They include:

Wellness workshops

Guided indoor and outdoor activities

Networking and team-building games

Group breakfast, lunch, and dinner

"A considerable number of Phonexa's upper management positions are filled by women, which is nothing short of incredible," said Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan. "LinkUnite is a representation of our company's dedication, promise, and potential to female empowerment throughout our organization and industry. We're showing that commitment in a big way as we engage in diversifying ideas and creating unique experiences that enable overall growth."

"Every entrepreneurial journey begins with a dream of creating something new, and while most LinkUnite guests have already gone through that stage, many of us still long for a space to come together with fellow dreamers and marketers to do something phenomenal," said Farris. "There is nothing more exciting than tapping into a pool of unmade connections and collectively contributing to the evolution of our industry through alliance and ideation."

With LinkUnite, Phonexa is narrowing the scope to cultivate an outlet for healthy discussions, fruitful partnerships, and long-term growth for influential women in the digital marketing world.

Phonexa is shaping the foundation of an impactful forum by huddling together everyone within its close-knit group and sister companies to work together and achieve a dynamically-engaged community.

"It's fantastic to see that Phonexa is increasing its impact on marketers by taking on a female-centered initiative that is waiting to thrive," said Sara Malo, MailCon's Director of Sponsor and Exhibitor Success. "I am most certainly excited to work with Lilit, Amanda, and the team to create a new and refreshing perspective in an industry that just years ago had minimal female representation. We've come a long way, and there's so much more in store for women in our field of work."

