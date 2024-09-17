Honoring the dreams, struggles, and triumphs of Hispanic-Latino entrepreneurs who have woven their stories into the very fabric of our nation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT:

National Hispanic-Latino Entrepreneur Day.

Inaugural National Hispanic-Latino Entrepreneur Day

In the heart of Houston, we are thrilled to announce the inaugural National Hispanic-Latino Entrepreneur Day. This historic occasion is dedicated to honoring the dreams, struggles, and triumphs of Hispanic-Latino entrepreneurs who have intricately woven their stories into the very fabric of our nation.

WHO:

Media Availability

(English-Spanish)

(Virtual & In-Person)

On behalf of four remarkable Latino entrepreneurs—Jesse Martinez, Mark Madrid, Gustavo Suarez, and Juliana Garaizar—we warmly invite you to join us in recognizing all U.S. Hispanic-Latino small business owners and entrepreneurs.

This moment is not merely a proclamation; it is a vibrant celebration of the energy, grit, and innovation that characterize U.S. small business owners during Hispanic Heritage Month.

WHERE:

Join us at Houston City Hall, alongside Houston Council Member Joaquin Martinez, for a special proclamation presentation.

901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, at 1:00 PM CT.

Following the ceremony, we will continue the celebration with our friends at Lymbar in the ION

4201 Main Street, suite 100

Houston, TX 77002

Media members are welcome!

Join Us in Making History!

This landmark occasion is not just about celebrating individual achievements; it is about igniting a collective spirit that honors Hispanic Heritage Month and dedicates itself to U.S. Latine small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Proclamation Highlights:

Be it known that every year, Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from September 15th to October 15th, recognizing and celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens with ancestry from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. This year's theme, "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together," highlights the innovation, resilience, and unity that define the Hispanic experience.

Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs across the country have made significant contributions, enriching our economy and society through their cultural heritage, creativity, and economic strength.

Joining in this historic celebration are the cities of Austin, Kansas City, Missouri, New Orleans, and Kenner, Louisiana, as we collectively commemorate the annual observance of Hispanic/Latino National Entrepreneur Day, established to recognize Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs whose contributions drive America's economy and innovation.

About the National Co-Founders:

Jesse Martinez, is a trailblazer in the Latinx tech community, tirelessly advocating for representation and inclusivity for Latino founders. As the founder of the Latinx Startup Alliance, Jesse has spearheaded initiatives to bridge funding and mentorship gaps in the tech ecosystem, creating tangible pathways to success for Latino entrepreneurs. His influence extends beyond Silicon Valley, with participation in forums like the World Economic Forum, spotlighting the critical role of Latino voices in shaping the future of innovation and technology across the nation.

Mark L. Madrid, CEO of Breakthrough Mavens, is a nationally renowned expert in business excellence, entrepreneurship, inclusive economic mobility, cybersecurity, AI, and future-forward strategy. With a proven track record of guiding businesses and individuals toward breakthroughs and sustainable excellence, Mark translates complex financial concepts into actionable, straightforward, and sustainable strategies. Previously, he served as Associate Administrator of the United States Small Business Administration and is the best-selling author of ENERGY for his series, Self-Fueling Excellence.

About – Mark L Madrid

Gustavo Suarez, Co-Founder and CEO of Trez, exemplifies the transformative power of Latino entrepreneurship. Trez is the first U.S. Latino payroll platform, empowering the financial growth of America's fastest-growing segment. Gustavo aims to uplift millions of Hispanic-owned workers and businesses, helping them streamline operations and gain a competitive edge in the market. His commitment to the Latino business community reflects a broader mission to close systemic gaps and ensure equitable access to resources, fostering a thriving ecosystem for Hispanic entrepreneurs nationwide. In 2022, Gustavo was recognized by HITEC as one of the top 100 most influential Hispanic executives in tech in the U.S.

Juliana Garaizar, is an experienced CEO with a proven track record in the venture capital and private equity industry. She is skilled in business planning, entrepreneurship, international business, venture capital, and strategic partnerships, and she is a strong business development professional with Kauffman and VC Include Fellowships focused on VC and diversity.

Inaugural City Chairs:

New Orleans and Kenner, Louisiana:

Mayra Pineda, CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana.

Kansas City, Missouri:

Carlos Gomez, President and CEO, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City.

Nevada City Chairs: Nick Maldonado Daniel Montes Andrea Vigil Cesar Malaga

About National Hispanic-Latino Entrepreneur Day

National Hispanic-Latino Entrepreneur Day is a nationwide celebration dedicated to recognizing the contributions and impact of Hispanic and Latino entrepreneurs across the United States. Established to honor the fastest-growing segment of business owners in the country, this annual event highlights the innovation, resilience, and economic strength of Hispanic-Latino entrepreneurs. It aims to bring national attention to their achievements, promote inclusivity, and foster opportunities for the next generation of Latino leaders in business. Celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month, the event unites cities and communities nationwide in recognizing the critical role Latino entrepreneurs play in shaping America's economic future.

Press Contact:

Andrea Gómez

832-858-5850

https://www.andreagomez.tv/

SOURCE National Hispanic-Latino Entrepreneur Day