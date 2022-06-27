INAUGURAL NORTH AMERICAN LITHUANIAN BUSINESS FORUM

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 29, 8am – 5:30pm, the first live North American Lithuanian Business Forum takes place at the Union League, 140 S. Broad St. Philadelphia, connecting business and government leaders and accelerating transatlantic partnerships and economic growth. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf are official patrons of the event. Full schedule and registration at www.nalbforum.com

Highlight of the NALBForum is "The Ambassadors Panel" moderated by World Affairs Council President Lauren Swartz, with U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Robert Gilchrist, Lithuanian Ambassador to the U.S. Audra Plepyte and Lithuanian Ambassador to Canada Darius Skusevicius.

U.S. Ambassador Gilchrist noted, "This important event underscores the longstanding relationship between our nations, and helps increase investment in both directions. Transatlantic trade strengthens not only our economies, but our global security as well." Lithuanian Ambassador Plepyte concurs, adding "We are honored and excited to spearhead this event, and know the greater engagement it catalyzes will build business and strategic alliances both."

Keynote addresses are by the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy & Innovation, the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economy Development, and the American-Lithuanian Business Council.

Chris Wink, publisher and CEO of Technical.ly , will moderate a panel of companies who have established themselves in Lithuania: AmerisourceBergen, Shift4, Juvare and Soho Dragon; and gateway resources: Lithuanian Investors Forum, Lithuanian Free Economic Zone Association, and the Lithuanian Commercial Attaché in the U.S.

Daina Skekys Trout, founder of Health-Ade Kombucha, will moderate a panel of Lithuanian companies who have established themselves in the U.S.: VMG Group, Auga Group, Triniti Dominion, and Intus Windows; and gateway resources: UCLA Anderson School of Management, Baltic American Chamber of Commerce, and the Canadian Honorary Consul General.

The afternoon "Taste of Lithuania" includes an MOU Signing Ceremony between the Lithuanian Ministry of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and a degustation of new Lithuanian food products like birch sap beverages, black bread, 3D printed foods, cheese candy bars, tree cake, and samples from Auga, the largest organic food company in the European Union. Auga of note also invented the world's first hybrid electric-biomethane tractor.

"Meet the Innovators", organized by Global Lithuanian Leaders, features a StartUp Nation overview, profile of Lithuanian unicorn Nord Security, and a pitch session with rising stars: www.ondato.com (fintech); www.lectrium.io (automotive); www.biotecus.com (cannabis); and www.ro5.ai (biotech).

NALBForum is sponsored by: Lithuanian Foundation, Lithuanian American Community, Litfood, American-Lithuanian Business Council, Spina Organics, Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, Shift4, Klaipeda Free Economic Zone, Kazickas Family Foundation, Adroiti, UCLA, Leyos, Narbutas, Morris Engineering Inc., Triniti Jurex, Sector Groundswell and Delaware River Stevedores.

NALBForum is organized by: Lithuanian Embassies to the United States and to Canada; Lithuanian Ministries of Agriculture, and of Economy & Innovation; Lithuanian consulates of Pennsylvania, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles; Global Lithuanian Leaders; Baltic American Chamber of Commerce; and the Lithuanian American professional associations of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Canada.

