Inaugural Parsable Connected Worker Summit Brings Together Industrial and Technology Leaders to Discuss Their Digital Transformation Journeys

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable, the Connected Worker Platform company, today kicks off its inaugural Connected Worker Summit, where key executives from the world's top manufacturing and energy companies gather in Silicon Valley to share success stories and gain actionable insights to accelerate their digital transformation strategies. The invitation-only event begins on June 12, 2019, at Parsable's global headquarters in downtown San Francisco, and concludes on June 14, 2019, in Sonoma, Calif., at the historic Sonoma Mission Inn.

The event will address the challenges and opportunities facing manufacturing and energy at a time when automation and data are rapidly disrupting traditional business models, and redefining human-led work.

Participants include operations, supply chain and technology executives from global consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturing, industrial manufacturing and energy companies.

They will learn from industry leaders who have successfully scaled enterprise connected work programs and are gaining massive efficiencies in productivity, quality and safety across their frontlines. They also will get an insider's perspective on the trajectory of the connected worker category from the Silicon Valley investment community, with a discussion led by Parsable investors including B37 Ventures and Airbus Ventures.

"Parsable's Connected Worker Platform is crucial in increasing worker collaboration and safety at Nalco, and we continue to see great success with the program among multiple use cases," said Chris Lancaster, global director of manufacturing technology and quality at Ecolab Nalco and a Summit speaker. "I look forward to exchanging ideas and best practices with the Parsable team and other manufacturing leaders at the Summit."

Additionally, Parsable executives will share the evolution of the company's platform, including new features built around an integrated, data-oriented and actionable approach to continuously empowering frontline workers.

Finally, Parsable will present its first-ever Connected Work Pioneer awards, celebrating six trailblazing companies that are leveraging digital technology to transform operations and are achieving measurable business value.

"This first Connected Worker Summit is a special opportunity for leaders to share knowledge and get a better understanding of the trends and technologies shaping the future of work in manufacturing and energy," said Lawrence Whittle, Parsable CEO. "We're also excited to hear directly and collectively from our customers on how we can develop an even better platform to help solve their business challenges. We're thrilled to bring everyone together for three days of conversation, inspiration and fun in San Francisco and wine country."

About Parsable

Parsable ( www.parsable.com ) helps the world's largest industrial firms get jobs done right – every time. Parsable's Connected Worker Platform enables employees to collaboratively execute their work using paperless, digital work instructions on mobile devices. In addition to measuring every step and action, workers can raise issues and provide feedback in real time so that every process is quickly analyzed and improved. With Parsable, companies gain unprecedented visibility into their operations, uncover detailed data about their work processes for continuous improvement, and attract new tech-savvy talent. A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Parsable is headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout North America and Europe. Follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter ( @ParsableHQ ) and the Parsable blog .

