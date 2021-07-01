Inaugural Pioneertown International Film Festival Announced

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning filmmaker Julian T. Pinder and his team proudly announce the launch of the inaugural Pioneertown International Film Festival, taking place in the iconic desert town everyone's talking about, just 2 hours from LA near Joshua Tree.

The festival is held over the course of the last weekend of August, a 3-day immersive experience celebrating the Western genre and independent cinema, featuring an Opening Night performance by The Dandy Warhols, an Opening Night premiere of The Last Manhunt (Jason Momoa-produced Western), and presenting premieres, restored classics, anniversary screenings, legendary actors and filmmakers in attendance, live bands, masterclasses, events, and much more.

A film festival created for the true cinephile and experience-seeker alike, including screenings under the stars, and the repurposing of original buildings, sound stages and surrounding ranches built in the 1940's by Roy Rogers and friends as a living, breathing motion picture Western set.

The festival's Head Programmer is Todd Luoto from the Sundance film festival.

The celebrities and industry professionals involved for this inaugural year, include a performance by THE DANDY WARHOLS, the CAST of The Last Manhunt attending the Opening Night Premiere, JOE DANTE, director of The Burbs, Gremlins, Innerspace, recording his hit podcast The Movies That Made Me, RON UNDERWOOD director of City Slickers and Tremors, presenting a 30th anniversary of City Slickers with special guest, PHIL NIBBELINK presenting an anniversary screening of his Western animation Fivel Goes West, GRAHAM LEADER presenting anniversary screenings of his iconic Outlaw Country documentaries Heartworn Highways & Heartworn Highways Revisited, and the festival ' s prestigious Board of Advisors , which includes : actress and daughter of Jack Nicholson JENNIFER NICHOLSON, Producer CHRIS HANLEY (Spring Breakers, American Psycho, The Virgin Suicides, Buffalo 66...), actor and director CHRISTIAN CAMARGO (Dexter, House of Cards, The Twilight…), musician MAT DEVINE, (lead singer of the band Kill Hannah, Head of Music Partnerships at CAMEO), actor RAOUL MAX TRUJILLO (The Mayans, iconic villain Zero Wolf in Mel Gibson's Apocalypto), actress, producer and daughter of filmmaker Monte Hellman, MELISSA HELLMAN (Occupational Hazards, For Muriel, Macadam à deux voies…), top tier entertainment lawyer JORDAN M. BROWNING, and former Warner executive ALAN TRIGER.

This is a very intimate film festival created for the true cinephile and experience-seeker alike.

INFORMATION AND TICKETS : www.pioneertownfilmfest.com

Founder :

Filmmaker JULIAN T PINDER

("Fire Chasers" with Leonardo DiCaprio and Appian Way, multiple award-winning feature films, documentaries, and television series, founder of production company Deliberate Films)

Head Programmer: Todd Luoto

Seasoned Sundance film festival Programmer

Indigenous Program Curator: Adam Piron

Associate Director of the Sundance Institute's Indigenous Program

SOURCE Pioneertown International Film Festival

Related Links

http://www.pioneertownfilmfest.com

