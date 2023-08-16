INAUGURAL SCIENCE OLYMPIAD ALUMNI RESEARCH (SOAR) GRANT RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED

News provided by

The Science Olympiad USA Foundation

16 Aug, 2023, 10:07 ET

Two Chicago-Area Scientists Receive $25,000

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Science Olympiad USA Foundation announced the recipients of the inaugural Science Olympiad Alumni Research (SOAR) Grants, Dr. Kathryn Jackson-Jones of Northwestern University and Omar Kazi of the University of Chicago. 

Continue Reading

In this first year of giving, two $25,000 SOAR Grants were awarded, one in each category of medical research impacting human health and energy/climate research impacting a safer, greener world – topics patterned after the popular Science Olympiad events Disease Detectives and Dynamic Planet. The application was open to students at any of 51 existing campuses with a Science Olympiad Alumni Chapter. "We are thrilled to provide support to these incredible early-career researchers who will undoubtedly make an impact on the world," said Jenny Kopach, President of the Science Olympiad USA Foundation.

The medical award went to Dr. Kathryn Jackson-Jones, a postdoctoral research scholar at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. "This funding will help me explore the interactions between HIV and human proteins that allow the virus to manipulate the immune system to evade detection," she said. Originally hailing from the UK, Dr. Jackson-Jones' experience with Science Olympiad started with the Northwestern University Science Olympiad Alumni Club, where she serves on the Executive Board and will run the Disease Detectives event for the 2024 NU Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament.

Omar Kazi, a Molecular Engineering PhD student at the University of Chicago, received the energy award. He will use the grant to support research around interfacial solar steam generation (ISSG), a process that uses porous photothermal materials to convert sunlight into heat. Omar's early days of competition on Science Olympiad teams had a lasting impact: "Science Olympiad was a major catalyst in driving me towards a career in STEM, so it's exciting and rewarding to come full circle with this grant," he said. Omar now volunteers as a Science Olympiad Event Supervisor at regional and state levels in Illinois and New York and is an active member of the University of Chicago Science Olympiad Alumni Club, engaging K-12 underserved youth with interactive STEM activities like Science on the South Side. 

The Science Olympiad USA Foundation is a 509a3 nonprofit organization formed in 2020, dedicated to carrying out the charitable, educational and scientific purposes of Science Olympiad, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit formed in 1984. For more information see https://www.soinc.org/usafoundation

CONTACT: Bob Kopach, 312-852-0132, [email protected]

SOURCE The Science Olympiad USA Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.