Inaugural Spatial Computing Health Care Summit Ushers in a New Era of Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp HealthCare today kicked off the Inaugural Spatial Computing Health Care Summit, where more than 300 global leaders are gathering to explore how technologies like the Apple Vision Pro are transforming patient care with real-time 3D insights and precise surgical capabilities.

Daniel McConnell, MBA, simulation operations coordinator at Sharp HealthCare’s Brown Simulation Center, demonstrates the Apple Vision Pro at the Inaugural Spatial Computing HealthCare Summit at Sharp’s headquarters in San Diego. The event drew more than 300 top leaders from across the health care industry, such as Epic Systems, Elsevier, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Karl Storz, Stryker, Visage Imaging, Deloitte, Siemens Healthineers and JAMF, who showcased groundbreaking technologies, shared best practices and promoted collaboration to drive the future of health care forward

Taking place at Sharp's Prebys Innovation and Education Center, the two-day summit was created to demonstrate how spatial computing is poised to reinvent health care by ushering in a new era of advanced computing that empowers clinicians with unparalleled insights and capabilities to transform patient care.

"Health care is now at the forefront of digital innovation, setting a new standard for other industries," said Tommy Korn, MD, Ophthalmologist and Board of Directors IT at Sharp HealthCare. "With the 'superpower' of spatial computing, clinicians can move beyond simply viewing medical images in 3D. We can now interact with spatial data in real time, overlaying it directly onto the patient to gain new perspectives in all aspects of health care, from performing precise surgeries previously unimaginable to developing immersive behavioral health therapies, streamlining patient placement and administrative functions and much more. The future of medicine is truly here, right before our eyes."

Top leaders across the health care industry, such as Epic Systems, Elsevier, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Karl Storz, Stryker, Visage Imaging, Deloitte, Siemens Healthineers, and JAMF, showcased groundbreaking technologies, shared best practices and promoted collaboration to drive the future of health care forward, while speakers, including Horace Dediu (Asymco) and Carolina Milanesi (The Heart of Tech), shared insights on the future of health care and consumer use cases for Apple Vision Pro.

Also at today's summit, Sharp officially opened its Spatial Computing Center of Excellence at its Innovation and Education Center, located on Sharp's corporate campus. A year in development, the Spatial Computing Center of Excellence will convene clinicians and technologists to establish new ways to enhance patient care using Apple Vision Pro and is supported by an initial allotment of 30 of the spatial computing headsets.

Sharp HealthCare, San Diego's largest and most comprehensive health care delivery system, is recognized for clinical excellence in cardiac, cancer, multi-organ transplantation, orthopedics, rehabilitation, behavioral health, women's health, home health and hospice services. Sharp HealthCare has been widely acclaimed for its commitment to transforming the health care experience for patients, physicians and staff through an organization-wide performance improvement initiative called The Sharp Experience. The Sharp HealthCare system includes four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups, a health plan and numerous outpatient facilities and programs, including the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center. To learn more about Sharp, visit Sharp Health News.

