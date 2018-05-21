Inaugural Spotlight Honors Best Practices in Personalized Learning

"On behalf of the entire Summit Learning community, we are thrilled to recognize the 2018 Summit Learning Spotlight schools and teachers for the positive impact they are making in their communities," said Diane Tavenner, CEO and co-founder of Summit Public Schools. "These schools and teachers deserve recognition for embracing the challenge of creating schools and classrooms that equip all students with the skills, knowledge and habits to lead fulfilled lives. We are honored to be a part of each of their journeys and to celebrate their hard work to meet the needs of every student."

Developed by Summit Public Schools in partnership with nationally acclaimed learning scientists, researchers and academics, Summit Learning is inspired by the vision to equip every student to lead a fulfilled life. With Summit Learning, schools ensure that students are known deeply inside and outside of the classroom, become advocates for themselves and have opportunities to ignite their passions and interests through their schoolwork, real-world learning experiences and ongoing, one-to-one mentoring. Through the free Summit Learning Program, more than 330 schools have implemented and tailored Summit Learning for their communities, reaching more than 54,000 students across 40 states.

The Summit Learning Spotlight recipients were nominated by their peers within the Summit Learning community and then went through a rigorous selection process based on criteria such as high-quality instruction, positive student outcomes, and fostering a positive and inclusive culture. Over the next year, the recipients will have the opportunity to share their educational best practices, lessons learned and keys to success with their colleagues and peers across the country.

